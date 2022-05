Largely because of a torn ACL suffered in the Rams’ Super Bowl win, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned. If it were up to Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay, that wouldn’t be the case and OBJ would again be wearing a Rams uniform. McVay said as much during a Thursday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, telling the show’s host: "Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team. He’s a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO