ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to screen share on Discord

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscord is a great platform for community building and has been a popular tool for gamers for years. One of the most useful features for those looking to share their gameplay, or watch a TV show with friends, is screen sharing. You can share your screen privately with other members on...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Buying a New TV? 2022 TVs Are Expensive So Grab a 2021 Model Now (or Wait)

Everyone who's ever purchased a new TV or plans to in the future should know about the annual television pricing cycle. It starts at CES, the huge tech show that happens every January, when new TVs are announced each year. Later in the spring and summer, basically now, many of the new models are already on the shelves. But those new sets are at their highest prices of the year and won't come down again until the fall, when manufacturers start slashing prices to make way for next year's crop of new TVs.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google’s Android 13 Beta for TV adds a cool feature - but you can't try it yet

In the aftermath of I/O 2022, Google is quietly rolling out Android 13 Beta 2 for TV which brings new features and quality-of-life (QoL) changes. Be aware that the new beta is currently available to Android developers only as a way to test apps on the OS and provide feedback on them. However, there is a good chance that most, if not all, of the features listed will be making their way to your smart TV in the future.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#The Screens#Discord#Screen Sharing#Android
Gadget Flow

8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox lets you adjust the stick & trigger sensitivity

Enjoy extended gameplay in comfort with the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 and above, it includes customized button mapping and vibration control. You can also adjust the stick and trigger sensitivity. In fact, you can customize each stick for higher precision control. Moreover, this 8BitDo Xbox wired controller boasts an enhanced grip to eliminate falls while you game. This controller also includes 4 sets of vibration motors to provide live feedback during gameplay. Meanwhile, the back buttons provide easy access to enhance comfort. Additionally, enjoy private gaming sessions by listening to music via the 3.5 mm audio jack. Finally, the wire measures 3 meters to eliminate restrictions.
VIDEO GAMES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
CNET

Google I/O 2022 Recap: Everything Announced, From Android 13 to Pixel 6A and Pixel Watch

Google I/O, the company's annual conference for developers, kicked off for 2022 with the usual keynote -- in person for the first time in three years -- hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai. During the keynote Google treated us to updates about the next version of its operating system, Android 13, and the company launched the Pixel 6A phone, Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. We also had teasers for a Pixel Tablet and Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones, the latter slated for the fall. And highlighting instant translation and all the smarts depicted elsewhere during the event, Google delivered a quick sneak peek at its AR glasses in development.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Cord-cutting is happening faster than anyone predicted

Cable companies have been terrified by the massive exodus that has become cord-cutting. People just don’t want to fork over $120 a month for a mostly-useless cable TV package anymore. Nowadays, there is so much streaming and so many other options available that cable companies are getting left in the dust. But we just may have not realized just how rampant this has become.
ECONOMY
Android Police

Android 13’s new launcher search lets you pin recent queries to your home screen

Android 13 Beta 2 landed during Google I/O this May, and it’s packed with interesting features and subtle design changes. The new release also has a brand-new home screen search experience in store that gracefully combines on-device and web search, complete with smooth and satisfying animation. If that isn’t enough to drool over, the new experience also allows you to pin recent search queries right to your home screen.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to backup Windows 10

You don't need to lose any data. Windows 10 has a pretty great backup system built right in. You can backup the OS and settings and restore them at your convenience. Called System Image Recovery, this tool is easy to use, provided you know what you’re doing. Here’s how to backup Windows 10 and restore it.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Hulu unleashes the teaser for its Predator prequel, Prey

Predator 2 revealed that the alien hunters had been coming to Earth for a long time — perhaps longer than we initially suspected. This summer, the Hulu original movie Prey is opening up a previously unknown chapter in Predator history. Three hundred years ago, the Comanche Nation went up against a threat they couldn’t comprehend. And if you hoped that the Predators would take it easy on the Comanche because of their primitive weapons, then think again. In the first teaser trailer, the Predator is more than happy to unleash its futuristic arsenal on an unsuspecting warrior.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

How to pair an Xbox Series X controller to your console or other compatible devices

Need to know how to pair an Xbox Series X controller with your new Xbox Series X console? The process is very simple and only involves a few button presses to sort out, allowing you to start playing as soon as possible. However, if you prefer wired connections, you can use that too, provided you've got yourself a USB to USB-C cable. Thanks to Bluetooth, the Xbox Wireless Controller can also be connected with lots of other devices aside from just the Xbox Series X and S, so you might also want to know how to pair it up with your PC if you're not a mouse and keyboard fan, or mobile device for Game Pass, remote play, and even Cloud Gaming. If you've picked up your new console for a great Xbox Series X price, here's what you need to know about pairing an Xbox Series X controller to your Xbox Series X console and a variety of other gaming devices.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best Google Pixel 6a screen protectors

Google has revealed the Pixel 6a, the latest in its A series of phones. It takes the powerful Google Tensor processor of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, and also adds a big 4,306mAh battery and a pretty 6.1-inch OLED display. This screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, but while the latter does a good job of protecting itself from everyday scratches and scrapes, it won't protect the phone against the worst kind of damage. For this reason, new owners might want to consider an item from our list of the best Google Pixel 6a screen protectors available right now.
TECHNOLOGY
GamesRadar+

How to set up the Xbox mobile app and configure your new console in advance

The Xbox mobile app will really speed up how long it takes to set up your new Xbox Series X, allowing you to get from plugging in the console to playing games on it much faster. Configuring your system settings, and sorting updates can be a real buzzkill after unpacking your console, but you can have all of your console settings prepared through your mobile device to speed things up. If you've picked up one of the Xbox Series X deals and you're ready to get started, here's everything you need to know about setting up your Xbox Series X console via the Xbox mobile app.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

For Get Caught Reading Month, let Alexa suggest a book

May is celebrated as Get Caught Reading Month — a campaign that promotes reading awareness and helps get noses off the internet and into a good book. Technology might be part of the reason fewer people are reading than ever before, but it can also be a tool to help you find a novel, magazine, or audiobook that fits your personal tastes. And if you have an Alexa-enabled smart device, you’ve got the next best thing to a knowledgeable librarian. Let’s take a closer look at Get Caught Reading Month, why it matters, and how Alexa can help you find a good book to read this spring.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MotorAuthority

Android Auto updated with split-screen view for all

Google is giving Android Auto a refresh, incorporating a revised split-screen view and more flexibility for different sized touchscreens. The split-screen view allows users to access multiple features—such as navigation and messages—at once. It was previously available only on certain vehicles, but will now be the default setup for all users, according to The Verge.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Amazon offers cashback rewards if you scan receipts through its Alexa app

Alexa has introduced "Shopping List Savings" to the Alexa App, letting you scan receipts on eligible products from any store to gain cashback rewards, TechCrunch reported. It won't cost you a thing to use it and you'll get cash back to your Amazon gift card to use on any item on Amazon. The catch is that the system will provide Amazon with a ton of valuable data on your shopping habits, even when you're not shopping on its site.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy