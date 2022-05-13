Mommy workout class is about more than physical change

Charming 2BR/1BA Riverwest Lower Duplex - Charming 2BR/1BA Riverwest duplex unit for rent, in trendy Riverwest neighborhood. Hardwood flooring, and is loaded with charm. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops; gas range, and refrigerator included. Two large bedrooms also with hardwood floors. Pet friendly unit, with private back yard. Central Heat, Central Air. Shared washer/dryer in basement, with plenty of storage as well. Located right in heart of Riverwest entertainment district -- walking distance to Collectivo coffee shop, and many bars and shops. Hurry this unit won't last long!
