Lockport, NY

Fundraiser for Diamonds in the Ruff happening Sunday in Lockport

By Melanie Orlins, Evan Anstey
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Diamonds in the Ruff, a local animal rescue, will hold a fundraiser in Lockport.

Donnel Flessel-Weiss and Bob Weiss from the animal rescue joined us on Friday morning to tell us more about “Baskets in the Barn,” which will take place Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rapids Fire Hall.

Along with that, hear more about the guest they brought with them — Maverick. He started off as a pup they were fostering, but after time, Donnel and Bob decided to make him a permanent part of their family.

