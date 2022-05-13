ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, GA

Georgia deputy charged in use of force investigation

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The GBI arrested Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy John Pursley, 53, of Jefferson, and charged him with two counts of simple assault and one count of violation...

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

WGAU

Suspected drug trafficker busted in Hall Co

A month-long investigation ended with a man being charged with drug trafficking and gun charges. Hall County sheriff’s deputies say they conducted a search warrant at 40-year-old Milton Marshall’s Gainesville home. Deputies say they found 32 grams of cocaine, 42 grams of methamphetamine, 24 fentanyl tablets and some...
HALL COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Lawyer says Georgia man set for execution should be spared

ATLANTA — The life of a Georgia man set to be executed Tuesday for killing an 8-year-old girl should be spared, his lawyer argues, explaining that her client has significant cognitive impairments that likely contributed to his crimes and has suffered horrific abuse in prison. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.,...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Meet Cobb County’s New Police Chief

Veteran Cobb County police officer Stuart VanHoozer has been named the new police chief for Cobb County. The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of VanHoozer as the county’s Chief of Police during its meeting Tuesday morning. VanHoozer takes the reins of the police department after a 32-year...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Last meal announced for Georgia inmate scheduled to be executed tomorrow

ATLANTA — Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., who is convicted for the 1976 kidnapping and murder of an 8-year-old girl and the kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old girl, has chosen his last meal. The 68-year-old man requested four hamburgers, four French fries, two vanilla milkshakes, four sodas, an eight-piece...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Polk County Police update Most-Wanted List

The Polk County Police Department has updated their most wanted list to include a 36-year-old Jason Lee Timms. Mr. Timms is wanted for the various charges stemming from an incident involving Domestic Violence that allegedly occurred on the night of May 12th. Those charges include aggravated assault, cruelty to children...
POLK COUNTY, GA
KRMG

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
nowhabersham.com

Clarkesville man suspected in string of catalytic converter thefts arrested

Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a weeks-long investigation into a string of catalytic converter thefts across the county. Deputies picked up Michael Seth Jones at his residence in the 200 block of Madison Street in Clarkesville on May 14. He’s the main suspect in the theft of dozens of catalytic converters, most of which were stolen from vehicles left overnight in church parking lots.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
sky21.com

Florida Resident Jailed in Georgia for Attempted Murder

Patrick Luke Sutton, 28 of Cape Canaveral, Florida, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly attempted to murder a 69-year-old woman. Reports stated that Sutton used a deadly weapon in an attempt to assault the woman while imprisoning her. He was captured near the intersection of Turner McCall Blvd and...
ROME, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Three members of the same family receive lengthy sentences in 2017 double murder

Three members of the same family entered guilty pleas this week, just prior to trial for the November 16, 2017 deaths of Antavious Smit and Dontravious just outside of Social Circle. According to the district attorney’s office, the State was prepared to present the cases to a jury on May 9, but Dequan “DayDay” Gunn, Quintadric “Todd” Gunn, and Jotavious “Lucky” Gunn all pleaded guilty just prior to jury selection. At the time of the murders, Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said he believed they were all from the same family, possibly cousins.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
