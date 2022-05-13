Georgia deputy charged in use of force investigation

Three members of the same family entered guilty pleas this week, just prior to trial for the November 16, 2017 deaths of Antavious Smit and Dontravious just outside of Social Circle. According to the district attorney’s office, the State was prepared to present the cases to a jury on May 9, but Dequan “DayDay” Gunn, Quintadric “Todd” Gunn, and Jotavious “Lucky” Gunn all pleaded guilty just prior to jury selection. At the time of the murders, Walton County Sheriff Joe Chapman said he believed they were all from the same family, possibly cousins.

