Trumbull County Educational Service Center awards local scholarships
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Educational Service Center is recognizing some local seniors.
It had a scholarship breakfast Thursday morning at the Avalon Country Club. Nearly 50 seniors were honored.
Girard’s Kaylynn Thomas got the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. That’s a $2,500 scholarship given to one student in each Ohio county. Thomas was also a finalist in the Tom Holden Memorial Scholarship Contest. Her entry featured Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mahoning Valley.
“It’s bigger than just my school, which was really nice and a testament to how hard I’ve worked and how hard everyone around me has worked,” she said.
District-level winners of the Franklin B. Walter Award, each receiving $500 textbook scholarships, are:
- Miranda Chitwood– Bloomfield-Mespo
- Rose Mazurkiewicz – Lordstown
- Ashley Bahrey – Bristol
- Seth Boyd – Maplewood
- Kaitlyn Carsone – Brookfield
- Tyler Hopkinson – Mathews
- Lauren E. Haynie – Champion
- Brooklyn Bokan – McDonald
- Reese Tomko – Howland
- Alexandria Drake – Newton Falls
- Jake Hoover – Hubbard
- Kasidie Sheely – Niles
- Mateo Fenn- Joseph Badger
- Morgan Duffey – Southington
- Connor Natali – LaBrae
- Aidan Rohrer – Warren
- Michael R. Horn – Lakeview
- Zachary James – Weathersfield
- Zachary Grant – Liberty
"It's one thing that makes it so nice for us as educators to be able to honor our students for all their hard work and dedication, especially over these last two years," said Michael Hanshaw, TCESC's superintendent.
The Trumbull ESC gifted nearly $40,000 in scholarships. The other scholarship winners are listed below:
The 2022 First Place Community Fund Scholarship Award, sponsored by First Place Bank Community Foundation, gave $1,000 scholarships to:
- Miranda Chitwood -Bloomfield
- Billie Miller – Bristol
- Dru Gerace – Brookfield
- Camryn Elser – Champion
- Kaylynn Thomas – Girard
- Isabella Gentile – Howland
- Emily McNicol – Hubbard
- Carter Burnett – Joseph Badger
- Brynley Harris – LaBrae
- Ava Parise – Lakeview
- Layla Esmail – Liberty
- Rose Mazurkiewicz – Lordstown
- Seth Boyd – Maplewood
- Maura Newhouse – Mathews
- Brooklyn Bokan – McDonald
- Kaylin Donley – Newton Falls
- Halle Snider – Niles McKinley
- Morgan Duffey – Southington
- Riley Berry – TCTC
- Casey Owsley – Warren City
- Sylvia Whittaker -Traw – Weathersfield
- Hannah Diehl – Victory Christian
The Woofter Award of Excellence and a $2,000 scholarship to each:
- Grace Kufchak – Bristol
- Ethan Davis – Southington
The Trumbull County Superintendents’ Association awarded a $500 scholarship to a student entering post-secondary education with a major in Education:
- Brianna Scarmack – Hubbard
