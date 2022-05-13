Rush Bowls opening in DFW

Family-owned Frisco Diner is expanding, opening a second location that will operate under the name Birdies. The restaurant will offer similar menu items to the original restaurant but will feature its own branding, said Afrim Seferi, owner of Frisco Diner. Frisco Diner is open for breakfast and lunch, and takes a modern approach to comfort dishes, such as waffles, eggs and fried chicken, according to Seferi. The Birdies location will be at the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development at 2115 University Drive, Ste. 200, Frisco. The owners expect to gain possession of the building in June, and the project is expected to take four to five months to complete. The business is slated to open by the end of the year. www.facebook.com/friscodiner.

