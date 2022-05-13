Rush Bowls opening in DFW

Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based concept known for its meals-in-a-bowl, is opening by month's end in the Dallas Fort Worth area, under the direction of the husband-and-wife duo, Mike and April Fuchs. Located in Park Village at 1151 E. Southlake Blvd.,...
The Exchange at the AT&T Discovery District has stirred things up in its restaurant mix, adding three new concepts to its downtown food hall, and closing or relocating three others. Closings. Second Floor at the Exchange, an umbrella concept that was home to Ounce, a Texas brasserie, and Ichi Ni...
Above, the Sunny Side Grocery & Market, J. H. Williamson, prop. According to the notation on the back of this photo, the store — owned by John Williamson — was located at 4207 W. Clarendon (a few steps from Sunny Side Avenue in, I believe, Cockrell Hill (which I’m ashamed to say I didn’t realize was a separate city from Dallas — as Wikipedia says, it is a city “completely surrounded by the city of Dallas” — sorry, Cockrell Hill!).
Hulu just began airing a mini series called Candy about the case of a Wylie, Texas housewife, Candy Montgomery, who admitted to killing her friend and fellow church member Betty Gore with an axe. HBO is airing Love and Death about the same. Lawyers at Dallas-based Mattox and Crowder successfully argued self defense for Montgomery in 1980.
Ham Orchards, where they grow some of the juiciest peaches in Texas, is now open for the summer. The 200 acre Ham family orchards are located near Terrell, just off Highway 80 in Kaufman County. The orchards also feature a Farm-to-Market store that stays busy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 15. The orchards and store have become a favorite daytrip destination for my family and many of our neighbors.
When previewing homes for the next Tarrant County Tuesday, I sometimes come across a home that I don’t want to leave. Sometimes I’ll even scheme a way to possibly hide in the home and live there forever. This is one of those homes. Welcome to the gated enclave...
MANSFIELD, Texas - As families across the country struggle to find baby formula on their shelves, one North Texas restaurant started giving out formula to those who can't find it. Many Metroplex moms are connecting through social media, all in the same boat searching for formula. "I literally have been...
Family-owned Frisco Diner is expanding, opening a second location that will operate under the name Birdies. The restaurant will offer similar menu items to the original restaurant but will feature its own branding, said Afrim Seferi, owner of Frisco Diner. Frisco Diner is open for breakfast and lunch, and takes a modern approach to comfort dishes, such as waffles, eggs and fried chicken, according to Seferi. The Birdies location will be at the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development at 2115 University Drive, Ste. 200, Frisco. The owners expect to gain possession of the building in June, and the project is expected to take four to five months to complete. The business is slated to open by the end of the year. www.facebook.com/friscodiner.
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast wonders this world has ever seen is a simple and delicious one, the buttermilk biscuit. Whether it’s homemade, store-bought or consumed at an array of restaurants, not many items rival the deliciousness of the buttermilk biscuit. Oh, we almost forgot to mention that it’s National Buttermilk Biscuit Day on Saturday, May 14.
Chicken N Pickle, a unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex featuring a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar with pickleball courts and a variety of yard games, broke ground at Delaney Vineyards in Grapevine. Delaney Vineyards is a historic 8,000-square-foot winery reminiscent of an 18th century French chateau nestled among the grapevines....
The pandemic took a toll on many Dallas and Fort Worth restaurants. Too many favorites closed forever. Too many workers were laid off. And now that we’re living in the new normal, too many places feel the negative impact of supply chain issues and labor shortages. Amid the chaos the hospitality industry continues to face, Southern Italian-inspired Dolce Riviera in the Harwood District reopens this week after nearly 800 days closed.
Probably not a week goes by that a reader asks where to find a good haunch of beef. We invariably tell them one of the many steakhouses across the Dallas skyline depending on where they live. We love Nick and Sam’s. It could be that they pass out caviar like it was candy, and sincerely… isn’t it? We also love Pappas Brothers in all their wine goodness.
At the end of 2019, the biggest drama in the Dallas food scene was the Steak Race. Steakhouses across town were competing against each other to see who could sell the biggest, wildest, most expensive beef. Town Hearth introduced the $150 “Battle Axe.” Knife countered with a bone-in ribeye dry-aged for 240 days; it sold for almost a dollar a day. Then television chef Curtis Stone weighed in at Georgie with the winner: a $390 steak flown in from Australia.
SAN ANGELO, TX — Meleah Plummer is battling a rare medical condition in her head that generates multiple cavernous malformations that are pushing down on her brain. The otherwise perfectly healthy sophomore athlete at Wall High School came down with an illness over Christmas 2021 where she was vomiting. After initial diagnoses at Shannon Medical Center, she was flown to Cook’s Children’s Medical Center for emergency surgery in January. She transferred to Dallas Children’s Medical Center later in January to continue treatment under Dr. Dale Swift.
During a series of surgeries in January,…
3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy. General admission SeaLife + Mermaid ticket is $25.99 (purchase tickets through the link above) Mermaids will be performing underwater next to sharks, our rescued sea turtle, and rays to amaze visitors of all ages. On dry land, kids of all ages can meet a mermaid face...
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Ruiz Food Products, Inc. will establish a regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1964, Ruiz Foods is America’s largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer. This centrally located regional headquarters in North Texas will bring at least 125 jobs to the area by 2026. “As we...
