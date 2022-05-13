Home sweet home (run): McKenzie, Heavener combine for five homers in Pace’s regional tourney opener

Red Level brought one of its own full circle for the school’s next basketball chapter as Dominic Williams was selected as the next head coach for both varsity teams. “Being a coach has always been a dream of mine. I look back on my experiences with my high school. I came in shortly after the season had started last year and worked with the B-team. My leadership skills were seen by the staff, players, and fans, so it just made sense. My goal is to have an impact on the athletes’ lives, to be a role model for them, and to lead the program to a successful and exciting year. I want to give all the seniors the opportunity to reach every goal for the team and themselves. I would like to thank God, my family who continued to pray for me, and the staff at Red Level School for the opportunity,” Williams said.

RED LEVEL, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO