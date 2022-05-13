ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pace, FL

Home sweet home (run): McKenzie, Heavener combine for five homers in Pace’s regional tourney opener

By Brian Lester
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith her arms stretched out and a smile on her face, Shelby McKenzie acted as if she was...

srpressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andalusia Star News

Williams returns home to lead Red Level basketball program

Red Level brought one of its own full circle for the school’s next basketball chapter as Dominic Williams was selected as the next head coach for both varsity teams. “Being a coach has always been a dream of mine. I look back on my experiences with my high school. I came in shortly after the season had started last year and worked with the B-team. My leadership skills were seen by the staff, players, and fans, so it just made sense. My goal is to have an impact on the athletes’ lives, to be a role model for them, and to lead the program to a successful and exciting year. I want to give all the seniors the opportunity to reach every goal for the team and themselves. I would like to thank God, my family who continued to pray for me, and the staff at Red Level School for the opportunity,” Williams said.
RED LEVEL, AL
AL.com

Class 7A Boys: Daphne shuts out Oak Mountain for first state title

Henry McMurphy waited his entire career to celebrate a state title with his friends and teammates but those pesky postgame team photos kept getting in the way. Aware of the emotional exuberance being held back, he gave a simple command to prevent any further prolonging of the process. “Y’all, act...
DAPHNE, AL
getthecoast.com

Emerald Coast Open Lionfish Tournament removes more than 13,000 Lionfish

The Emerald Coast Open, the world’s largest lionfish tournament, returned to Destin, Florida this past weekend removing an over 11,000 lionfish in the two-day period. This impressive number is in addition to the 2,582 lionfish removed during the pre-tournament competition, which kicked off on February 1, 2021. In total,...
DESTIN, FL
99.9 KTDY

Indoor Water Park in Foley, Alabama Sets Opening Date

Earlier this year we told you about a huge indoor waterpark coming to Foley, Alabama within The Park at OWA. We now know when it will open up. It was announced late last week that Tropic Falls Indoor Water Park will open on Monday, June 27 with tickets going on sale on May 25.
FOLEY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Pace, FL
utv44.com

New stadiums won't be ready in time for the fall: Mobile Co. Public Schools

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — New stadiums under construction at five Mobile high schools may not be ready for play this fall. Vigor, LeFlore, B.C. Rain, Davidson and Williamson are all getting new football stadiums. However, supply chain delays and the weather are now being blamed on delays which means those schools may need to find new home fields for the upcoming season.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
OBA

CoastAL beachfront project making strides in Orange Beach

Outdoor retail and bar/kitchen looking late summer opening. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – There’s lots of activity at the most important intersection in Orange Beach – the intersection of State Routes 161 and 182 – with homes going up on the east, the new CoastAL complex in the center of the parcel and the Atlas condominiums on the west.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
travelawaits.com

The Gulf Coast Retreat That’s One Of The Most Unique Lodges Of The World

If you’re looking for stunning sunrises, carefree afternoons, and sunsets that will take your breath away, Eagle Cottages at Gulf State Park is the perfect place to stay for a Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, getaway. Eagle Cottages is a hidden oasis off of the bustling shore of the Gulf where you can reconnect with yourself, family, or friends. You’ll find this delightful row of cottages tucked into Gulf State Park. With a passion for sustainability and eco-friendly structures, your adventure will go hand in hand with protecting and learning about the various ecosystems within the 6,000 acres surrounding you.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sweet Home#Home Plate#Region 1#Big Night
WEAR

Weekend rainfall sparks flooding concerns in Pace neighborhoods

PACE, Fla. -- Heavy rains sparked flooding across parts of Northwest Florida this Sunday. A location that was effected was the Woodlands neighborhood off Bell Lane in Pace. County officials say they took several emails and calls about the area during Sunday's rainfall. They add that public works employees were sent out to put up barricades on Ten Mile Road near the new Chase Farms subdivision.
PACE, FL
getthecoast.com

Eglin’s Gate-to-Gate run is back

The Emerald Coast Open came to a close on Sunday after a big ‘restaurant week‘ followed by the Lionfish Festival. The total number of lionfish caught between the pre-tournament and this weekend was a combined 13,827!. In 2021, a total of 10,250 lionfish were removed. 😱😱😱
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crowds turn out for crawfish, music and fellowship in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A little rain didn’t stop the show as folks gathered at Waters Edge in Robertsdale for a crawfish boil. For $25 dollars at the gate, attendees could start peeling and eating the more than 1,000 pounds of crawfish boiled for the event. Also available were three types of gumbo and, of course, a little something to drink and live music to go along with the food, fellowship and fun.
ROBERTSDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sheriff-okaloosa.org

Multiple Shots Fired at Mary Esther Night Spot

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than two dozen shell casings from the parking lot of a Mary Esther night spot after responding to a shots fired call shortly after midnight. Witnesses say someone pulled into the parking lot of Cash’s Sports Page Lounge at 765 East Miracle Strip Parkway, started firing a weapon, then took off from the scene. No blood was found and there have been no reports of gunshot injuries at this time. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.
MARY ESTHER, FL
getthecoast.com

Suspicious activity reported at Destin bus stop near Beach Drive

On Monday morning, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of “suspicious activity” near a school bus stop in Destin. According to the OCSO, interpreters are working to get all the information from a young girl who doesn’t speak English. The initial information reported...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Myrtle Grove Elementary School celebrates 145 years of education

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Myrtle Grove Elementary School held a celebration Saturday to mark 145 years of education in the community. Myrtle Grove Elementary opened in 1877 and is the oldest elementary school in Escambia County, next to the Methodist Church. The school was moved to the current brick building...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG

Another round of storms Sunday afternoon and evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A summertime weather pattern continues over the Gulf Coast with another round of showers and storms expected for the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered clouds will stick around through the morning, most of it left over from storms last night. Under a mixture of clouds and sunshine, temperatures should warm quickly. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by midday with some areas creeping into the lower 90s, especially away from the coast. Warmer will stop as rain chances rise after 1 PM. Storms will remain widely scattered. Storms will develop along the sea breeze as it moves inland with individual storms drifting south. Some locally heavy rain and frequent lightning is expected.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Tour America's Tall Ship, the USCGC Barque Eagle June 2 - 4

The Pensacola Navy League announced America’s Tall Ship, the USCGC Barque Eagle, will moor downtown Pensacola at Plaza De Luna from June 2-5. This will coincide with and allow Eagle to participate in the beginning of Fiesta Pensacola festivities. The visit will include free public ship tours for the community.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy