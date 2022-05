Cedar Grove-Yesterday evening, the Indiana State Police began investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred in Franklin County, Indiana. The initial investigation by Detectives with the ISP-Versailles Post indicated that deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Main Street in Cedar Grove, Indiana at approximately 10:30 last night after receiving a report of an adult male who was suicidal and in possession of a gun.

CEDAR GROVE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO