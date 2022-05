Animal Placement Bureau is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Lansing that is a no-kill, all-volunteer rescue group committed to caring for dogs from Michigan and other states with the goal of placing every dog in a loving home. Through a network of foster homes, the bureau houses, spays or neuters, trains, and evaluates temperaments to determine the most suitable placement for each individual dog. In addition, the bureau’s website offers resources such as training tips, how to make a house pet-friendly, pet health tips, information on surrendering a dog, and more.

LANSING, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO