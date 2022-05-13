ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the Kitchen: Blackened Shrimp Jambalaya

By Bonnie Bryden
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVCoO_0fd83Pmz00

In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Jeff Sampson from Carriage Inn making Blackened Shrimp Jambalaya.

Ingredients:

  • 2 red and green bell peppers
  • 1 celery stalk
  • 1 onion
  • 1 chicken breast, shredded
  • 1 cup chorizo, diced
  • 1/2 can adobo peppers
  • 5 cups chicken stock
  • 1 can tomato paste
  • 1/2 lb flour
  • 1/2 lb butter
  • 1/4 cup garlic powder
  • 1/3 cup siracha
  • 1/4 cup cajun
  • 12 shrimp 16/20
  • 2 cups rice
  • salt
  • pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook in a skillet or pan for 10 minutes.
  2. Serve over rice.

