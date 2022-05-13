In the Kitchen: Blackened Shrimp Jambalaya
In the kitchen today, we welcome Chef Jeff Sampson from Carriage Inn making Blackened Shrimp Jambalaya.
Ingredients:
- 2 red and green bell peppers
- 1 celery stalk
- 1 onion
- 1 chicken breast, shredded
- 1 cup chorizo, diced
- 1/2 can adobo peppers
- 5 cups chicken stock
- 1 can tomato paste
- 1/2 lb flour
- 1/2 lb butter
- 1/4 cup garlic powder
- 1/3 cup siracha
- 1/4 cup cajun
- 12 shrimp 16/20
- 2 cups rice
- salt
- pepper
Directions:
- Cook in a skillet or pan for 10 minutes.
- Serve over rice.
