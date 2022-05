In the dozens: With the U.S. Supreme Court on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, Laura Hancock looked at abortion restrictions that the Ohio General Assembly has passed over the past four decades. These include restrictions on minors obtaining abortions, prohibiting nurses and physician assistants from prescribing abortion pills and cutting off access at around six weeks. Anti-abortion supporters have been chipping away at abortion rights, and if the trend continues, Ohio is poised to outlaw abortion soon.

OHIO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO