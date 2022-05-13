ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Congressman Guest wants action for baby formula shortage

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7Owi_0fd833hU00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) is joining other House Republicans to demand action from the Biden Administration regarding the national baby formula shortage.

What caused the baby formula shortage?

A letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert M. Califf requests data on the shortage. It also requests clarification and actions the Biden Administration is taking to mitigate the impact of the shortage.

Companies like CVS are limiting the amount of baby formula they will sell to customers. Doctors are also discouraging parents from rationing formula . The FDA is also advising parents and caregivers to not substitute homemade formulas for FDA approved formulas.

Renee Gordon
1d ago

Go to the border states and you can get all you need. Biden administration is taking care of the illegals and letting the Americans go without!!

Joe Biden
