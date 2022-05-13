Calling all volunteers, The Salvation Army needs help with local food drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 2022 National Association of Letter Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is scheduled for this Saturday, May 14.

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents to put non-perishable food items by their mailboxes for their letter carriers to pick up.

Food collected will help area non-profits, including The Salvation Army.

The non-profit is also in need of volunteers to help sort and pack food on Saturday, May 14th.

The Salvation Army is located at 1707 West Chestnut Expressway and volunteers will begin sorting and packing food from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army will also need volunteers next week, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00

p.m. to help us finish sorting and packing the food.

For more information or to let them know that you will be coming to volunteer please call Darla Harmon at (417) 862-5509 Ext 103 or email her at: darla.harmon@usc.salvationmarmy.org



