ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Calling all volunteers, The Salvation Army needs help with local food drive

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyIht_0fd831w200

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 2022 National Association of Letter Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is scheduled for this Saturday, May 14.

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents to put non-perishable food items by their mailboxes for their letter carriers to pick up.

Springfield Salvation Army meets fundraising goal, sets another for the end of the month

Food collected will help area non-profits, including The Salvation Army.

The non-profit is also in need of volunteers to help sort and pack food on Saturday, May 14th.

The Salvation Army is located at 1707 West Chestnut Expressway and volunteers will begin sorting and packing food from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army will also need volunteers next week, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00
p.m. to help us finish sorting and packing the food.

For more information or to let them know that you will be coming to volunteer please call Darla Harmon at (417) 862-5509 Ext 103 or email her at: darla.harmon@usc.salvationmarmy.org

For more additional information about The Salvation Army, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

GLO Center holds “Let Kids Play” event

“This event today is just to bring awareness that everyone has the right to play ball. Everyone has the right to equal rights. We are all the same. Love means love, and we just need to support each other.” GLO Center Board Member Courtney Pinkham – Martin said. The GLO Center, in collaboration with PFLAG […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
KYTV

Southwest Missouri Humane Society in need of foster parents for pets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Peak kitten and puppy season is here in southwest Missouri. The Southwest Missouri Humane Society needs help with taking in pets. Katie Newcomb, Marketing Manager for the Southwest Missouri Humane Society, said being a foster parent for a cat or dog can quite literally save their lives. Newcomb said this time of year, many strays come in pregnant, and the humane society can’t hold every animal, sometimes having to make room in hallways and bathrooms.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man Up Springfield Holds Event For Foster Families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Dozens of foster families made their way to the Dream Center for an event by Man Up Springfield. “Man Up Springfield simply is fighting for the fatherless,” Man Up Springfield Chairman Tim McConville said. “We are simply here to say, hey, we know that there are a lot of families, a lot of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Wings over the Ozarks returns May 29

The skies over Hollister will once again host aerobatics performances for families to enjoy while attending a benefit for the Boys and Girls Club of the Ozarks. On Sunday, May 29, the public is invited to attend the 2nd Annual Wings Over The Ozarks Air Show & Music Festival sponsored by the Titanic Museum Attraction at the Branson Airport Jet Center, located at 130 Wright Brothers Road, Hollister, Missouri, to benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Drive#Non Perishable Food#Charity#The Salvation Army
Mashed

Why One Steak 'N Shake Is On The National Register Of Historic Places

The name "Route 66" conjures very specific images, not just for Americans, but for fans of Americana worldwide. Towering neon signs and drive-ins backlit against the night are about as iconic an image of 20th century America as can be found short of a Norman Rockwell Saturday Evening Post cover (via the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program).
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Additional Information on Missing Ozark County Family

Ozark County, MO. – Authorities continue to search for information regarding the missing family, which included Justin Ruggles, age 32, Jennifer Ruggles, age 30, and Barakah Ruggles, 5 months. Additional information collected by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office seems to indicate that the family is or was possibly traveling...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KOLR10 News

Frequent visitors to downtown Springfield react after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People are reacting after a shooting in downtown Springfield over the weekend. The Downtown Springfield Association is working with police and businesses to cut down on future crimes.Some people Ozarksfirst spoke with said they aren’t concerned with being downtown during the day, it’s at night when they become a little nervous. “Concerned, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

As the 30th anniversary of the women’s disappearance approaches, investigations continue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three Springfield women went missing on June 7, 1992, and their disappearance has been a mystery that has stumped investigators ever since. However, as the 30th anniversary of their disappearance approaches, investigators with the Springfield Police Department continue working to find out what happened to Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne (Suzie) […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How to make sure your hiking guide is safe and accredited:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Less than a week ago, 46-year-old Brad Thomas from Springfield died from a fall while hiking at the buffalo national river. The Newton County Sheriff in Arkansas says the guide leading Thomas was not licensed or insured. For hikers in Missouri, we talked to Stephanie Garland at the Better Business Bureau about what […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

JHS students participate in walkout protest

JOPLIN, Mo. — Local high school students organized a walkout today. More than 30 Joplin High School students participated in the walkout, protesting the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade. Students gathered around the flag pole for about 45 minutes today starting at noon. They were making their voices...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy