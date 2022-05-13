ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer, AR

Crash on I-40 westbound kills multiple motorcyclists

By Jacob Smith
 3 days ago

DYER, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Arkansas State Police has identified the victims of the fatal Interstate 40 westbound crash that killed three and injured six Thursday night.

According to authorities, a group of motorcyclists was traveling westbound on I-40 near Dyer, Ark. when a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction came crashing into them.

Those killed were identified as Leonard Lemar Jr., 46, Patricia Lemar, 44, and Malinda Shano, 50, all of whom were driving motorcycles.

Those injured include Larry Alexie, 48, Robert Day, 44, Jennifer Couvillion, 42, and Derrick Reynolds, 49, all from Louisiana.

Police also identified Ivan Santos, 29, as the driver of the pickup truck and Amber Rodgers, 37 as a passenger.

Authorities are still working to determine exactly what caused the incident.

