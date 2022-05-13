ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

‘Pee for the peonies’: researchers say urine fertilizers encourage blooms – and there’s never a shortage

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkUKA_0fd82nzK00
Environmental engineering professor Krista Wigginton applies fertilizer derived from human urine to beds of peonies at Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor.

A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they’re putting pee on the vivid spring blooms.

Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school’s Nichols arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers’ annual spring bloom.

It’s all part of an effort to educate the public about their research showing that applying fertilizer derived from nutrient-rich urine could have environmental and economic benefits.

“At first, we thought people might be hesitant. You know, this might be weird. But we’ve really experienced very little of that attitude,” Wigginton said. “In general, people think it’s funny at first, but then they understand why we’re doing it and they support it.”

Love is co-author of a study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal that found urine diversion and recycling led to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy.

Urine contains essential nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus and has been used as a crop fertilizer for thousands of years.

Love said collecting human urine and using it to create renewable fertilizers will lead to greater environmental sustainability.

Think of it not so much as recycling, but “pee-cycling”, Wigginton said.

As part of a $3m grant from the National Science Foundation awarded in 2016, Love and Wigginton have been testing advanced urine-treatment methods and investigating people’s attitudes about the use of urine-derived fertilizers.

That is what brought them to the much-loved campus peony garden, which contains more than 270 historic cultivated varieties from the 19th and early 20th centuries representing American, Canadian and European peonies of the era.

“We have used the term, ‘pee on the peonies’. And then it grabs people’s attention and then we can talk to them about nutrient flows and nutrient efficiency in our communities and how to be more sustainable,” Love said.

“It turns out some people thought that that was permission to drop their drawers and pee on the peonies.

“So, this year, we’re going to use ‘pee for the peonies’ and hope that we don’t have that confusion.”

The urine-derived fertilizer the researchers are using these days originated in Vermont. But if all goes according to plan, they’ll be doling out some locally sourced fertilizer next year.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Blooms#University Of Michigan#Flowers#Greenhouse Gas
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

This $12 Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs just $12 and provides noticeable improvement to your strands...
HAIR CARE
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Harvard Health

LATE: A common cause of dementia you’ve never heard of

If dementia is a general term that means thinking and memory has deteriorated to the point that it interferes with day-to-day function, what are the top three disorders that cause dementia in older individuals?. Did you think of Alzheimer’s disease? Good! Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Did...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

277K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy