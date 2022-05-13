Absentee voting starts this week for SC primary. What to know in York, Lancaster, Chester

South Carolina’s 2022 statewide primary is a month away, and absentee voting begins May 16.

The primaries will include contests for governor, state superintendent, Congress, S.C. House seats, and several county council seats in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Starting Monday, residents in York, Lancaster and Chester counties, if approved for absentee voting, can cast ballots in a handful of local and state races with more than one party candidate. The winners will go on to the general election in November.

Absentee voting is available to those who are unable to travel to the polls on the June 14 primary election day. Those who are 65 or older, those who cannot vote on election day for employment reasons, or those who will be out of town on election day can qualify for absentee voting, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

More information on absentee voting qualifications can be found on the South Carolina Election Commission’s website .

Residents who need to vote absentee can do so in person at the local county voter registration offices. York County’s is located at 6 South Congress Street in York. Lancaster County’s is at 101 North Main Street in Lancaster. Chester County’s is at 109 Ella Street in Chester.

Residents also can vote absentee by mail. Voters can request an application for an absentee ballot online here , or by calling or emailing their county’s voter registration offices.

The deadline to vote absentee in person is 5 p.m. on June 13, and the last day to request a by-mail ballot is June 10. Voters must return completed ballots to their local county office by 7 p.m. on June 14.

Voter registration deadline

For those who may not qualify for absentee voting or want to wait until the primary election day, the deadline to register in person was May 13. The deadline to register by fax or email is May 15 by midnight. And for those who want to mail in their voter registration, the letter must be postmarked by May 16.

The voter registration form can be found online here .

There is a chance early voting will be implemented in South Carolina’s upcoming primaries. On Wednesday, the House and Senate approved a bill that would open up two weeks of early in-person voting across the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster would need to sign the bill before early voting is established.

York County races

Republican Primary

York County Council District 3:

▪ Tommy Adkins (R)

▪ Steve Brown (R)

▪ Brad Lessmeister (R)

The winner will face Democrat Michael Schonfeld in November.

York County Council District 7:

▪ Debi Cloninger (R)

▪ Patrick White (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.

Lancaster County races

Republican Primary

Probate Judge:

▪ Incumbent Mary Rathel (R)

▪ Crystal Johnson (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.

County Council District 4:

▪ Rev Johnson (R)

▪ Jose Luis (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.

Chester County races

Republican Primary

County Council District 1:

▪ John Agee (R)

▪ Nathan Smith (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.

Democratic Primary

County Council District 5:

▪ Corey Guy (D)

▪ Tammy Williams (D)

No Republican candidate has filed to run for the seat.

County Council At Large:

▪ William King (D)

▪ Alex Oliphant (D)

The winner will face Libertarian David Beverley, Sr. and Republican Erin Mosley in November.

Statewide races

Voters in York, Lancaster and Chester counties will have an array of statewide races to decide, including those for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state superintendent of education and commissioner of agriculture.

Voters also will also need to vote for seats in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, including the state’s 5th Congressional District. Three candidates filed to run against incumbent Republican Ralph Norman for the seat that represents York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Two Democrats Kevin Eckert and Evangeline Hundley will face off in the primary. The winner will go on to challenge Norman and Larry Gaither, a Green Party member, in November.

Here’s the S.C. House races voters in the three counties will decide in the statewide Republican primary:

S.C. House of Representatives District 43 (includes Chester and York)

▪ Incumbent Randy Ligon (R)

▪ Mark Corral (R)

No Democratic candidate filed for this seat.

S.C. House of Representatives District 44 (includes Lancaster)

▪ Solomon Goldiamond (R)

▪ Mike Neese (R)

The winner will face Independent Aaron McKinney and Democrat Katie Crosby in November.

S.C. House of Representatives District 46 (includes York)

▪ Barry Baker (R)

▪ Heath Sessions (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed for this seat.

S.C. House of Representatives District 48 (includes York)

▪ Elizabeth Enns (R)

▪ Brandon Guffey (R)

▪ Jamie Michelle Henrickson (R)

The winner will face Democrat Andrew Russell in November.