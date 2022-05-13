ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Absentee voting starts this week for SC primary. What to know in York, Lancaster, Chester

By Cailyn Derickson
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rClxv_0fd82e2n00

South Carolina’s 2022 statewide primary is a month away, and absentee voting begins May 16.

The primaries will include contests for governor, state superintendent, Congress, S.C. House seats, and several county council seats in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Starting Monday, residents in York, Lancaster and Chester counties, if approved for absentee voting, can cast ballots in a handful of local and state races with more than one party candidate. The winners will go on to the general election in November.

Absentee voting is available to those who are unable to travel to the polls on the June 14 primary election day. Those who are 65 or older, those who cannot vote on election day for employment reasons, or those who will be out of town on election day can qualify for absentee voting, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

More information on absentee voting qualifications can be found on the South Carolina Election Commission’s website .

Residents who need to vote absentee can do so in person at the local county voter registration offices. York County’s is located at 6 South Congress Street in York. Lancaster County’s is at 101 North Main Street in Lancaster. Chester County’s is at 109 Ella Street in Chester.

Residents also can vote absentee by mail. Voters can request an application for an absentee ballot online here , or by calling or emailing their county’s voter registration offices.

The deadline to vote absentee in person is 5 p.m. on June 13, and the last day to request a by-mail ballot is June 10. Voters must return completed ballots to their local county office by 7 p.m. on June 14.

Voter registration deadline

For those who may not qualify for absentee voting or want to wait until the primary election day, the deadline to register in person was May 13. The deadline to register by fax or email is May 15 by midnight. And for those who want to mail in their voter registration, the letter must be postmarked by May 16.

The voter registration form can be found online here .

There is a chance early voting will be implemented in South Carolina’s upcoming primaries. On Wednesday, the House and Senate approved a bill that would open up two weeks of early in-person voting across the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster would need to sign the bill before early voting is established.

York County races

Republican Primary

York County Council District 3:

▪ Tommy Adkins (R)

▪ Steve Brown (R)

▪ Brad Lessmeister (R)

The winner will face Democrat Michael Schonfeld in November.

York County Council District 7:

▪ Debi Cloninger (R)

▪ Patrick White (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.

Lancaster County races

Republican Primary

Probate Judge:

▪ Incumbent Mary Rathel (R)

▪ Crystal Johnson (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.

County Council District 4:

▪ Rev Johnson (R)

▪ Jose Luis (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.

Chester County races

Republican Primary

County Council District 1:

▪ John Agee (R)

▪ Nathan Smith (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed to run for the seat.

Democratic Primary

County Council District 5:

▪ Corey Guy (D)

▪ Tammy Williams (D)

No Republican candidate has filed to run for the seat.

County Council At Large:

▪ William King (D)

▪ Alex Oliphant (D)

The winner will face Libertarian David Beverley, Sr. and Republican Erin Mosley in November.

Statewide races

Voters in York, Lancaster and Chester counties will have an array of statewide races to decide, including those for governor, secretary of state, attorney general, state superintendent of education and commissioner of agriculture.

Voters also will also need to vote for seats in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, including the state’s 5th Congressional District. Three candidates filed to run against incumbent Republican Ralph Norman for the seat that represents York, Lancaster and Chester counties.

Two Democrats Kevin Eckert and Evangeline Hundley will face off in the primary. The winner will go on to challenge Norman and Larry Gaither, a Green Party member, in November.

Here’s the S.C. House races voters in the three counties will decide in the statewide Republican primary:

S.C. House of Representatives District 43 (includes Chester and York)

▪ Incumbent Randy Ligon (R)

▪ Mark Corral (R)

No Democratic candidate filed for this seat.

S.C. House of Representatives District 44 (includes Lancaster)

▪ Solomon Goldiamond (R)

▪ Mike Neese (R)

The winner will face Independent Aaron McKinney and Democrat Katie Crosby in November.

S.C. House of Representatives District 46 (includes York)

▪ Barry Baker (R)

▪ Heath Sessions (R)

No Democratic candidate has filed for this seat.

S.C. House of Representatives District 48 (includes York)

▪ Elizabeth Enns (R)

▪ Brandon Guffey (R)

▪ Jamie Michelle Henrickson (R)

The winner will face Democrat Andrew Russell in November.

Comments / 4

Joe Mo
3d ago

absent voting should only be allowed for US military personnel serving overseas and elderly citizens not able to travel. that's it.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE

Tighe Sworn in as President of the South Carolina Bar

Columbia attorney J. Hagood Tighe took office as president of the South Carolina Bar on May 12. He was sworn in by U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs during the SC Bar’s Annual Assembly at Central Energy in Columbia. An experienced labor and employment law attorney, Tighe is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

The North Carolina primary is Tuesday. These are the key races to watch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, May 17 is Election Day for North Carolina's primary election, with many key races being on the ballot in the Charlotte area. The 2022 North Carolina primary election is headlined by races in the U.S. Senate and House, but there are some important races on the local level, particularly in Mecklenburg County. Charlotte City Council, the Board of County Commissioners and the district attorney will all have races on the primary ballot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Surveyors working on exact locations of county lines in SC

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina surveyors are ready to discuss their efforts to figure out exactly where the border between Lexington County and Saluda County lies. The South Carolina Geodetic Survey is holding a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall. The agency was asked in 2014 to make exact […]
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

South Carolina’s pre-election day voting process changes

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A late bill signing up at the South Carolina’s state house Friday completely changed the pre-election day voting process for the entire state. As Governor Henry McMaster signed this bill into law, in person absentee voting was stopped and early voting was put in place.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, SC
Government
Chester County, SC
Government
Chester, SC
Government
City
Chester, SC
County
Lancaster County, SC
County
York County, SC
York County, SC
Government
Lancaster County, SC
Government
County
Chester County, SC
City
Lancaster, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Conversation U.S.

The fight against school segregation began in South Carolina, long before it ended with Brown v. Board

When it comes to the case of Brown v. Board of Education, the 1954 Supreme Court decision that outlawed school segregation, the focus is often on Topeka, Kansas, the home of the Brown family and the school board that it sued. But the story of the case actually had several starts, years before the case was decided and more than a thousand miles away. In 1947, Black families in Clarendon County, South Carolina, asked the county to provide school buses for Black children, just as it did for white children. The county refused, so with the help of the NAACP, the...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 2,000 without power in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says more than two thousand people are without power in Greenville County. According to Duke Energy, the power is expected to be restored at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16. As of 12:00 a.m., on Monday, May 16, 2,237 people in Greenville County...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Norman
Person
Henry Mcmaster
News19 WLTX

Regular session ends but South Carolina lawmakers will be back soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While the South Carolina Legislature's regular session is over, state lawmakers still have plenty of work ahead of them in the coming months. State lawmakers worked to try to pass new laws during this recent two-year session. Thursday, May 12 marked the end of that time period, meaning any bills that didn’t pass by the deadline are dead and will need to be re-introduced next year.
POLITICS
WCNC

Early voting ends Saturday in North Carolina for midterm primaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday was the final day for Mecklenburg County residents to vote early in the North Carolina primaries. Early voting closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. After that, all voting must be done in person on Election Day. Any voters who requested and received an absentee ballot must return it by 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, or have their ballot postmarked by Election Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Early Voting#Voter Registration#Republican Primary#House Of Representatives#Sc#Congress#S C House
carolinapanorama.com

Report ranks South Carolina 36th for its property tax rates, down one spot from the year before

(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 36th in the country in property tax obligations, according to a new analysis from the Tax Foundation. South Carolina was 35th the past two years in the analysis, which is part of The Tax Foundation’s Business Climate Index. South Carolina ranked 31st overall in business climate, with its best ranking of fifth coming in corporate tax rate. Property tax makes up 14.4% of the ranking.
INCOME TAX
Fox 46 Charlotte

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Coronavirus cases surge in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — As the nation hits one million coronavirus deaths, South Carolina is seeing a surge in cases. Experts are expecting those numbers to rise as more and more people take vacations this summer. Still, many people are moving on. LOCAL FIRST | Timeline: The disappearance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
592
Followers
81
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy