Bills go 13-4 in our first season prediction

Buffalo Bills have the weapons to win the AFC and prove it in our first game-by-game prediction.

In the wake of the NFL's schedule release Thursday night, we thought we'd take a shot at predicting how each game will go for the Buffalo Bills.

They will have a long road back to the playoffs as they try to win their first Lombardi Trophy. But their schedule is more than fair.

So here is the breakdown:

Week 1: at Los Angeles Rams

The NFL is kicking off the 2022 season with a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Rams are coming off their first Super Bowl win since 1999, and are loaded with high-end talent. Buffalo added former Ram Von Miller, who will make his return to the city he briefly called home en route to winning the Super Bowl.

While the Rams may be more top heavy in terms of talent, the Bills are deeper. This feels like Buffalo’s year, and what better way than to plant their flag in that notion than to defeat the defending champions on opening night.

Result: Bills 31, Rams 26

Week 2: vs. Tennessee Titans

The Bills’ home opener will take place against Tennessee, and you can bet that they still have a bad taste in their mouths over the finish of last season’s contest in Nashville.

The Titans' offense has gotten much thinner in terms of their receivers. Buffalo can sell out to stop the run and force the Titans to win with the arm of Ryan Tannehill.

Getting into a shootout with Buffalo isn’t going to end well for a team that lacks the weapons to do so. The Titans' defense is full of talent, but their offense won’t be able to put up points.

Result: Bills 27, Titans 14

Week 3: vs. Miami Dolphins

Quarterback Josh Allen has owned the Dolphins since he entered the league in 2018. The MVP candidate has thrown 21 touchdowns and accumulated a passer rating of 106.8 in eight career games vs Miami.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have made notable moves this offseason. They hired 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to be their head coach, and traded for Chiefs’ star receiver Tyreek Hill. While Miami added some star power, the questions surrounding their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa are still there.

Expect another big day from Allen en route to a Bills win.

Result: Bills 28, Dolphins 13

Week 4: at Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens will be much healthier than they were last season. Getting back the likes of J.K. Dobbins, Marlon Humphrey, and Marcus Peters will give their roster a much-needed boost.

That said, the Ravens have no proven receivers on the roster. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a special talent, but he can’t do it himself.

Result: Bills 24, Ravens 16

Week 5: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bills will host the Steelers for the third consecutive season, having split the previous two meetings.

Pittsburgh is entering a new era without Ben Roethlisberger, meaning it will be either former Bills backup Mitchell Trubisky or Kenny Pickett leading the charge.

The Bills could face their former backup QB, Mitchell Trubisky, when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh added a lot of talent in the draft and signed former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace in free agency as well.

The Bills are still the better team, though, and should walk away 5-0.

Result: Bills 28, Steelers 20

Week 6: at Kansas City Chiefs

Many claim that the AFC Divisional round playoff game between these teams last January is the best game they have ever seen. While it was a game for the ages, these aren’t the same Chiefs.

Kansas City will field an almost brand new receiving corps as well as a revamped secondary. For the first time since both Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes entered the league, Buffalo clearly has the better roster.

Result: Bills 34, Chiefs 23

Week 7: Off

The Bills get their off week at just the right time to get them refreshed for the stretch run, starting with a home clash with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Week 8: vs. Green Bay Packers

Similar to Kansas City, the Packers that will take the field in 2022 won’t be the team we have been accustomed to seeing. Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas, leaving big shoes to fill. Randall Cobb and second-round pick Christian Watson will look to fill those shoes.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest players of all time. Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Green Bay isn’t as talented as Buffalo, Aaron Rodgers is as great as they come, and he will help the Packers hand the Bills their first loss of the season.

Result: Packers 27, Bills 23

Week 9: at New York Jets

The Jets have done a lot to get better this offseason. They added cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the draft, as well as running back Breece Hall.

While New York has improved its roster, the Bills are still the better team. The win won’t be as one-sided as the last matchup these two had in New York, but Buffalo will walk away the victor.

Result: Bills 33, Jets 17

Week 10: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings could be a sleeper team in the NFC. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been fantastic the last two seasons, as has his top target, Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota will be in the midst of a playoff hunt, and what a feather in its cap a win over the Bills would be.

Result: Vikings 23, Bills 21

Week 11: vs. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are going to be a dangerous team in 2022. With Deshaun Watson under center, there are very few holes on Cleveland’s roster.

That said, there aren’t many holes on Buffalo’s roster either. Buffalo wins in what has the potential to be one of the best games of the 2022 season.

Result: Bills 37, Browns 31

Week 12: at Detroit Lions

For the third time in four years, the Bills will be playing on Thanksgiving. After wins over Dallas and New Orleans, respectively, they will be looking for their third straight win.

The Lions will be better in 2022 after the selections of edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, and the additions of D.J. Chark and Jameson Williams at receiver. It will be a competitive game, but Buffalo will pull away.

Result: Bills 30, Lions 20

Week 13: at New England Patriots

The Bills will follow their Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions with another Thursday game against New England.

The Patriots were exposed by the Bills in the Wildcard round last year. Quarterback Mac Jones and co. may have gotten to the playoffs, but it feels as if we’ve already seen the peak of this team.

The Bills are expected to test the mettle of Patriots QB Mac Jones. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo will continue to show that it is top dog in the AFC East until further notice.

Result: Bills 34, Patriots 13

Week 14: vs. New York Jets

Expect the Jets to get better as the season goes on.

By this point in the year, New York will be a tough outing for everyone every Sunday, and it will get the surprise win over its division rivals.

Result: Jets 26, Bills 23

Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will be the lame duck of the AFC East once Week 15 rolls around. Their defensive backs are great, but there are just too many worries about Tagovailoa.

Result: Bills 31, Dolphins 17

Week 16: at Chicago Bears

The Bears will be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick because quarterback Justin Fields has been set up for failure.

Whether it is the lack of weapons, or going into Year 2 with a new regime, it hasn’t been easy going for the former Buckeye.

The Bills will take full advantage of the Bears' poor roster and win in a blowout.

Result: Bills 33, Bears 9

Week 17: at Cincinnati Bengals

This has all the makings of an AFC Championship Game preview. The defending AFC Champion Bengals hosting the team who many believe to be the best in the NFL on paper in the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals will present perhaps the most formidable test the Bills will face all season. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

There will be a ton of talent on both sides of the ball in this game, maybe more so than any matchup throughout the season. However, quarterback Joe Burrow and his cast of stud receivers will get the job done for the Bengals.

Result: Bengals 28, Bills 24

Week 18: vs. New England Patriots

New England will be out of playoff contention at this point, while Buffalo is looking to clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Patriots won’t make it easy, but the Bills will sweep New England in the season series, winning a low-scoring defensive game.

Result: Bills 20, Patriots 16

So there you have it. The Bills finish 13-4. Will that be enough to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Given the cut-throat nature of the AFC West and AFC North, particularly how brutal the schedule of the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to be, the best forecast is yes.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor to Bills Central and has written about the NFL for many publications. See links to his work by following him on Twitter at @JBaileyNFL .