Florida Woman ‘Lucks Out’ With $1,000,000 Lottery Scratch-Off Win On Friday The 13th

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A Florida woman is celebrating Friday the 13th with 1,000,000 new reasons to be ecstatic!

Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Natisha Howard, 37, of Middleburg, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Howard purchased her winning ticket from the Jacksonville District Office, located at 8206 Philips Highway in Jacksonville.

The $50 game, 500X THE C ASH features a top prize of $25 million— the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game— and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

