Edward Prunchunas is retiring as CFO of Los Angeles-based Cedar-Sinai at the end of June. Mr. Prunchunas joined Cedars-Sinai in 1981 and has served as CFO since 1998. The academic medical center said he was instrumental in expanding Cedar-Sinai's financial assistance programs and a champion for the decision in the early 1990s to have Cedars-Sinai provide benefits to domestic partners of its employees.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO