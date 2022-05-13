Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 21:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Storm sewers may need to be plugged to prevent water from backing up into streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 800 PM CDT Monday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.5 feet on 06/24/2014.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO