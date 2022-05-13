ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s Park named the best cocktails in Bama [details]

By Tira Davis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of our favorite Birmingham bars, Queen’s Park has been featured in Tasting Table’s “Where To Get The Best Cocktails in Every State” list. Keep reading to learn how they landed the number one spot for Alabama. Shaken or Stirred? 🍹. Birmingham is no stranger...

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Birmingham was originally a steel-fueled industrial city, but it is now a vibrant cultural center with a rich past. From art museums and botanical gardens to wonderful family activities like the McWane Science Center and the Birmingham Zoo, Birmingham has a lot to offer. We all need a caffeine hit now and then, whether it's first thing in the morning before work or after lunch for a boost. Some of these establishments in Birmingham, Alabama, will welcome you with not only refreshing beverages but also excellent roasts.
New mural within the Birmingham Civil Rights District celebrates kindness

Birmingham has a new mural downtown celebrating kindness. Commissioned by the Verizon #ACallForKindness campaign, the colorful mural can be found at 314 17th Street North in the Birmingham Civil Rights District. Be Kind. “This is a “Be Kind” mural,” Birmingham native E.L.(Erica) Chisolm—the muralist and creative placemaking specialist for the...
Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
NEW: Active Adult Community for Ages 55+ Coming to Birmingham Winter 2022

Starting in winter of 2022, adults 55 and older will be able to experience a whole new way of living in the Birmingham area. Keep reading to learn about Overture Tributary, Birmingham’s newest active adult community. Coming Soon!. Overture Tributary is Birmingham’s brand-new housing option for the 55+ demographic...
Johnny Ray’s in Colonnade closing permanently

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnny’s Ray restaurant in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is closing permanently, according to store officials. Store officials would not give a cause for their closing. The last day the restaurant will be open is on May 21, 2022. The restaurant’s website says that Johnny...
She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
Magic City Wine Fest

Come join us for the 5th Annual Magic City Wine Fest as we travel through several different regions spanning the globe. Drink wine and beer specific to a certain region. Restaurants will also have food available for purchase. Take a break from your travels and enjoy the soothing sounds of live music. The World Tour will be held at the lovely Birmingham Zoo. A portion of every ticket will go to benefit the Birmingham Zoo. Magic City Wine Fest is a rain or shine event and no refunds will be given.
This standout side dish from Alabama restaurant Helen embodies the flavors of summer

The smell of rib-eye steaks sizzling on an indoor grill brings Rob McDaniel right back to his grandmother’s house in Oneonta, Alabama. His vivid memories of her cooking inspired him to become a chef, and now his downtown Birmingham restaurant, named Helen in her honor, is garnering national accolades for its Southern-inspired cuisine. “I wanted a place where people would walk in and feel that same feeling—when all your senses are piqued,” McDaniel says. And while steaks are a popular menu item, a la carte sides offer sensory experiences of their own. In this standout dish, corn is sliced from the cob and quickly fried (causing it to curl up in “ribs”), then served with blistered shishito peppers and a housemade white barbecue sauce. Seasoned with spices including sumac and dried chilis and topped with queso fresco and cilantro, it is a spicy, citrusy, mildly smoky delight—and the perfect complement to a grilled rib-eye.
‘There for his kids, there for his friends’: Father, Red Cross volunteer mourned after deadly shooting on I-59 in Birmingham

A Jefferson County man shot to death on Birmingham’s Interstate 59 is being remembered as a devoted father and friend. Justin Snow, 38, had just left a friend’s wedding Saturday night when Birmingham police found him unresponsive inside his SUV after it struck the median. A bullet had drilled through the passenger’s side window, and Snow was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:04 p.m.
Love Jones Cafe

COME ENJOY THE FULL LOVE JONES EXPERIENCE Love Jones Cafe #Birmingham Featuring singers D Smooth,Seven Rich ,and Jay Love ,POETRY,LIVE BAND,VENDORS AND SOME OF BIRMINGHAMS BEST ENTERTAINMENT UNDER ONE ROOF..THIS EVENT WILL DEFINITELY BE FOR GROWN & SEXY. FOOD BY FOOD TRUCK PALATE TEEZERS. Details. Date:. May 15, 2022. Time:
Drive-in coffee franchise plans more locations in Alabama

An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
Local family remembers mass shooting victim Celestine Chaney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the ten victims in the Buffalo mass shooting this weekend, has ties to the Birmingham area. Celestine Chaney just turned 65 years old on May 9, and just weeks later, her family is forced to grieve. Several of her family members live in the...
