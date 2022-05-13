Planned Parenthood to host 'Bans off Our Bodies' rally in Memphis

Planned Parenthood is hosting a “Bans off Our Bodies” rally Saturday, May 14, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ida B. Wells Plaza on Beale Street.

The organization is holding similar rallies nationwide in support of retaining abortion rights in light of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that was leaked May 2.

The draft suggests the court may overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion.

Planned Parenthood has planned five “anchor” rallies in Washington D.C., New York City, Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, says the organization will stand by women seeking to retain their access to abortion.

“First and foremost, abortion is legal today in Tennessee, and our doors remain open,” Coffield said. “We will continue to provide abortion care up to the very minute when we can no longer do so legally.”