Placer County man allegedly caught with cocaine after pursuit

MANTECA (CBS13) – The man suspected of robbing a Manteca bank earlier in May has now been arrested. Manteca police said, early in the afternoon on May 4, the Wells Fargo branch along N. Main Street was robbed. Officers responded to the scene but weren’t able to find the suspect that day. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Manteca resident Cameron Juarez. Detectives pulled Juarez over after he drove away from his home on May 12. He was then taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was later served at Juarez’s home where detectives say they found evidence that allegedly linked him to the bank robbery. Juarez has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing charges of second-degree robbery.

MANTECA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO