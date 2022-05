Medical ethicists have argued that non-fungible tokens in healthcare, specifically the use of NFTs in the healthcare record-keeping system, can give patients ownership of their records through its blockchain ledger. Allowing them to track the sale of their data, giving patients the opportunity to stop it or sell it themselves. But, technology leaders at healthcare systems say although this concept has potential, it is still evolving and requires a lot of refining before it can be implemented into the healthcare industry.

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO