ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What Are Pork Rinds?

By Michelle Baricevic
Food Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Pork rinds are a common snack and culinary accompaniment in Spain, Central and South America and the American South, among other countries, although the names and composition vary (more on that later). Pork rinds make for a rich, savory snack that is commonly...

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gin Lee

Homemade chicken and dumplings

Chicken and dumplings have always been a traditional family recipe that's been a popular favorite of mine and many others for years. Today may be cloudy and wet outside, but a pot of good, wholesome, stick-to-your-ribs chicken and dumplings simmering on the stovetop can brighten up any day.
Gin Lee

Homemade egg fried rice

Fried rice is something that I learned how to make back in the early nineties while watching a Chinese chef (厨师 Chúshī) make house fried rice in a wok. I was simply mesmerized. So much so that I went to the store, bought a wok and went home and made house fried rice for the first time. I have been making it ever since.
30Seconds

Authentic Carne Guisada Recipe: A Traditional Mexican Recipe From a Beloved Chef

My husband grew up eating carne guisada, and his favorite is from Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen in Houston, Texas. I've never attempted to make carne guisada until my husband bought me The Enchilada Queen Cookbook: Enchiladas, Fajitas, Tamales and More Classic Recipes From Texas-Mexico Border Kitchens by Sylvia Casares, the owner of the restaurant. This carne guisada recipe is authentic, rich, hearty and just plain delicious.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcela Valladolid
The Kitchn

We Published This Recipe 5 Years Ago, and We Still Think It’s One of Our Best

One of the very best parts of my job as a recipe editor here at Kitchn is getting to read through every recipe that we publish, and I’m pretty sure I’ve looked through thousands at this point. There’s always some new ingredient, technique, or flavor combination that’s inspiring and guaranteed to start my stomach rumbling if it’s getting close to mealtime. I occasionally come across recipes that sound so delicious or have a fun new twist that they immediately get slotted into my cooking rotation.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Grandma’s Ambrosia Salad Recipe: This Creamy Fruit Salad Recipe Is Old-fashioned Perfection

My mom’s mother was Mary Patitucci, whom we grandkids lovingly called Grandma “Tucci.” She was unlike any other grandmother I knew. She was loving and sweet and fun, but she didn’t dress like other grandmas (for instance, she wore bright red lipstick at all times!) and you’d be more likely to find her playing cards or hanging out with family or at the race track than in the kitchen. I adored her. I’d like to think I inherited some of her independent spirit.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pork Rind#Nutrition Labels#Specialty Food#Pork Belly#Salt And Pepper#Food Drink#Food Network#Central And South America
Food52

The Best Butter for Baking Comes from...Trader Joe's

Our test kitchen goes through pounds and pounds (and pounds) of butter every week. Maybe it’s for sautéeing kale, mashing potatoes, or scrambling eggs. But, most often, it’s for baking. I don’t need to tell you that unsalted butter is the default for baked goods, from chocolate...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

I tried 7 jarred marinaras and one was clearly the boss of the sauce

The purchase of jarred marinara likely causes my Sicilian great- grandmother to roll in her grave. Cooking a simple sauce takes practically zero effort and its ingredients are readily available at most grocery stores. But sometimes (and in the wise words of meme queen Kimberly “Sweet Brown” Wilkins), "ain’t nobody...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Keto
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Gin Lee

Chicken soft shell tacos

There's so many ways to whip up a delightful meal with chicken as a main ingredient. For today's lunch I made yummy soft shell chicken tacos. This recipe is simple to make and it seriously only takes a mere fifteen minutes to whip together. It's great for weeknight meals and weekend socials. And if you're having issues finding fresh chicken, you can use canned chicken for this recipe.
Food & Wine

Blackened Fish Sandwiches with Horseradish Tartar Sauce

Add oil and remaining 2 tablespoons butter to skillet; cook over high until butter is melted. Add fish fillets; cook until blackened on bottoms, about 3 minutes. Flip fillets; cook until blackened on other sides and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and transfer fish to a plate.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Decadent Chocolate French Silk Pie Recipe Melts in Your Mouth

French silk pie made its debut in 1951, when it was entered into the Pillsbury Bake Off by a woman named Betty Cooper. And for chocolate lovers, life would never be the same. This easy French silk pie recipe is elevated with the addition of crumbled chocolate chip cookies. Oh, my. Must try! So easy and delicious.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Wait, You’re Not Adding Espresso Powder to Your Chocolate Cakes?

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rich, dark, and dare I say, moist, nothing beats a no-frills classic chocolate cake. It’s what I turn to when I want dessert to really hit the spot. But if like me, you have been on a mission to make your chocolate cakes better—i.e., more deep and more, uh, chocolaty— then you’ve likely followed a glut of internet tips. You bought the Dutch process cocoa powder. You used a combination of cocoa and chopped chocolate in the batter. You swapped the granulated white sugar for dark brown. You added soy sauce. You even went the extra mile and layered it with creamy chocolate ganache. I too have tried a few things to take the flavor of my cakes up a notch, but there’s one tip I slept on for too long: adding espresso powder.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Tahini Dressing

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Tahini’s versatility makes it one of my favorite ingredients to play around with in the kitchen. Creamy, nutty, and naturally vegan, it works in a multitude of applications, including dressing. This versatile tahini dressing is easy to stir together and great to keep on hand to drip and drizzle over all sorts of things.
RECIPES
News On 6

Cooking Corner: Grilled Huli Huli Chicken

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Grilling season is here and our friend Heather Berryhill has a great and easy Hawaiian-inspired recipe, Huli huli chicken. GRILLED HULI HULI CHICKEN. This Grilled Huli Huli Chicken recipe will make you think you are vacationing in Hawaii with...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy