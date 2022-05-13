After last-minute vacation rental cancellation, Vrbo user has warning for others

BOSTON (CBS) — Fourteen shelters in Boston and Lawrence for the homeless and women escaping abuse are now just weeks away from closing. “One man committed an error and we feel an entire organization is paying for that,” said Veernon Blessing, Interim Executive Director of the Casa Nueva Vida. He says due to past mismanagement from their former leader, the state decided last month to pull its funding and not to renew the $7 million contract that funds all 14 of their locations in Boston and in Lawrence. On June 30, they will have to close down. “Casa Nueva Vida, without the state funding,...

