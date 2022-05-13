Mobile Children's Museum Coming to Doña Ana County

We added a few degrees to our high temperatures from Saturday. Albuquerque reached near 90°, Santa Fe 85°, and Roswell hit the triple digits. Parts of southeast NM broke their highs this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure is parked right over New Mexico this evening. This is the main culprit for our hot temps and calmer wind gusts. But beginning this evening, our ridge shifts east and will allow the stronger afternoon wind gusts to return. We’re also seeing some moisture squeeze into northeast NM thanks to a wind shift. These higher dew points and stronger breezes will continue pushing westward tonight. So expect some canyon winds into the ABQ metro area come early Monday morning. You’ll notice a difference with the moisture throughout the morning. This sets the scene for scattered PM showers and storms east of the Sandia. Some of these will be stronger closer to Texas in Harding and Union counties.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO