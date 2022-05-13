ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tig Notaro talks about stand up show at Ace Hotel

By Sam Rubin, Kobe Siy
Stand-up comedian and Star Trek Discovery actor Tig Notaro joined us to invite viewers to her show on Saturday night at the Ace Hotel!

Visit her website to learn more about Saturday’s event and to purchase tickets. The first 100 guests will get an autographed copy of her album, “Drawn.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 13, 2022.

