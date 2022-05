Through 35 games, the 2022 Detroit Tigers own a 12-23 record, good for a .343 winning percentage that's worst in the American League and third-worst in the majors. Fans have soured on this team, particularly over the last week and a half. During a six-game losing streak between May 4 and 9, the Tigers scored a cumulative 8 runs and were shut out twice. After that, Detroit lost four out of five to the slumping As, who had lost nine straight coming into Comerica Park. The Tigers' bats continued their disappearing act in that series, scoring 10 total runs.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO