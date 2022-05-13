ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea v Liverpool: FA Cup final match preview

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Chelsea v Liverpool: probable starters in bold, contenders in light

It seems remarkable that Liverpool have not lifted the FA Cup since a dramatic victory over West Ham in 2006 and even more extraordinary that this is only their second final since that penalty shootout success. The other was a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in 2012 – one of five triumphs in the competition for the Blues over the last 16 years. Wembley has become almost like a second home to Chelsea, with this their third successive appearance in the final, and they will be keen to avoid an unwanted hat-trick of defeats, having been beaten by Arsenal and Leicester in the previous two instalments. Add to that their penalty shootout heartbreak against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in February and Thomas Tuchel’s side certainly have a few Wembley demons to exorcise while Jürgen Klopp’s are bidding to claim a second trophy of a potential quadruple this season. Stephen Hollis

Saturday 4.45pm BBC One, ITV

Venue Wembley Stadium

Head to head Chelsea 65 Liverpool 80 Draws 45

Referee Craig Pawson

This season G36 Y150 R6 4.33 cards/game (all competitions)

Odds H 14-5 A 11-10 D 8-3

CHELSEA

Subs from Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Christensen, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Saúl, Barkley, Ziyech, Pulisic, Havertz

Doubtful Kanté (knock), Kovacic (ankle)

Injured Chilwell (knee, Aug), Hudson-Odoi (achilles, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y91 R1 (all competitions)

Form LWDLDW (all competitions)

Leading scorer Lukaku 15 (all competitions)

LIVERPOOL

Subs from Kelleher, Adrián, Pitaluga, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Firmino, Minamino, Origi

Doubtful None

Injured Fabinho (hamstring, 28 May)

Suspended None

Discipline Y76 R1 (all competitions)

Form WWWWDW (all competitions)

Leading scorer Salah 30 (all competitions)

Jürgen Klopp
