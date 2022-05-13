ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

SPOTTED: Colonie drops finals Suburban Council game to Averill Park

By Jim Franco
 3 days ago
COLONIE — The Garnet Raiders lost a hard fought Suburban Council battle to Averill Park on Tuesday, May 10 by a acore of 11-8.

Liam Benner led Colonie with five goals while Joshua Campbell, Joseph Baranowski and Emiliano Torres each had a goal. Robert Adams had 16 saves in goal for Colonie.

Jacob Phelps and Etham Jamison had three goals each to lead Averill Park and Aubrey Loucks-Best had 13 saves in goal.

Colonie will round out the regular season today, Friday, May 13, with a non-league game at Johnstown before. Sectionals are set to begin next week.

