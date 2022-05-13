ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Taylor tips Manchester City and Chelsea to ‘slug it out’ in Women’s FA Cup final

By Jamie Jackson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxj5e_0fd7xLXd00

Gareth Taylor expects Manchester City’s Women’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday to be a slugfest and is clear that even if his team fail to win their season has been a success.

City go into the game in sparkling form, having won 13 games in a row, a sequence that includes beating Emma Hayes’s side 3-1 in the League Cup final , the second trophy of Taylor’s three-year tenure after he guided his side to the 2020 FA Cup .

Related: Chelsea’s Sam Kerr: ‘I’m a risk taker. I love that feeling of being on the edge’

Victory against Reading on the final day of the Women’s Super League campaign secured Champions League qualification for City and they face a Chelsea team who are the FA Cup holders and WSL champions . Taylor is relishing Sunday’s showpiece.

“It’s going to be fantastic – it is two good teams going at it, slugging it out, two teams who have shown really good quality this season,” the manager said. “It’s great for fans of both teams to see their teams going at it; hopefully for the neutral as well it will be an exciting game. We hope to see some good football played, some good talent on display and worthy victors at the end.

“Of course it’s massive [to beat Chelsea]. We want to do it, there’s no doubt about that. But there’s a really healthy respect between the clubs, a healthy respect between the players, between myself and Emma, the two organisations. Why wouldn’t we commend what they’ve done? Emma’s been there a long time [10 years], she’s been supported, she’s won trophies, got to finals, she’s done amazingly well.

Emma Hayes has revealed Fran Kirby has completed a week’s training and will be available for Sunday’s FA Cup final. Kirby had been ruled out by the manager “for the foreseeable future” on 15 April as the club sought answers to a fatigue problem and there were concerns she would not return before the Euros this summer.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on her because I love that kid and she’s been through a lot, but she looked like she hadn’t been away, she looked that good in training and it’s nice to see the smile on her face,” Hayes said. “She’s been in training all week so I’m over the moon.”

Hayes described the forward, who missed much of the 2019-20 season with pericarditis, as a “generational talent”. “Rarely have I seen a football player that can do what she does in the way she finds space, makes decisions and plays with selfless attributes,” she said. “She has eyes in the back of her head. She is a winner every day. She is grumpy when it’s not going well because she wants to win so badly.”

Hayes revealed that she had had lunch with the prospective new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on Friday. “He watched the girls train, [I] had a really lovely couple of hours with him. He was delightful, really passionate, he’s just a normal down-to-earth guy who’s really passionate about Chelsea, loves Chelsea. He’s ambitious, as we are, and it is a perfect fit.” Suzanne Wrack

“We’ve been there before in cup finals and so have Chelsea, so there’s no real edge for either team. It’s just who goes out and performs best.”

City’s closing phase of the campaign came after a start that featured four losses from the opening seven games. Taylor received criticism despite his squad being seriously hampered by injuries, the nadir a 5-0 loss at Arsenal in the league for which 10 players were unavailable.

“Unfortunately there is a lot of criticism out there – hopefully people have seen how we turned it around,” he said. “I was a player for more than 20 years; we do struggle to say: ‘Well done.’ Unfortunately we can all highlight the negative stuff. But even when we were missing huge personalities and players, what we were doing wasn’t a million miles off.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxJSR_0fd7xLXd00
The Manchester City Women’s manager, Gareth Taylor, says there is ‘no real edge for either team’ in the FA Cup final. Photograph: Shutterstock

Sam Kerr scored twice in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Arsenal in December’s Covid-delayed 2021 final. The Australian forward did the same in the final-day 4-2 victory over Manchester United that clinched the title, further underlining the threat she poses.

“Sam is a very good player but if we concentrate too much on her then we may neglect other very good players that Chelsea have,” Taylor said. “She was very gracious in defeat [after the League Cup final] – the way she handled herself was spectacular.”

Taylor will enjoy a good breakfast on Cup final day. “If you had asked me what I would have when I was a player I would have told you something to do with superstition but as I got to the end of my career I realised it was nonsense – it didn’t work,” he said. “So on Sunday if I see some nice pancakes on the side at the hotel they are making the day.”

Sign up to our new women’s football newsletter.

Even if City do not lift the cup Taylor wants his players to have pride. “We want to win another trophy,” he said. “It’s one we’ve been successful in previously but whatever happens on Sunday, we’re proud of the season and we’re moving in the right direction.”

Demi Stokes is in contention again after a family issue and Jess Park is available after being injured since early last month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Paul Ince appointed as permanent Reading manager after securing survival

Reading have appointed Paul Ince as their permanent manager following a successful interim spell in charge during which he led the Royals to Championship safety. Ince took over from Veljko Paunovic in February, winning four and drawing three of his first 11 games in charge. Reading’s upturn in form allowed the side to secure survival with three games remaining, despite incurring a six-point deduction in November for breaching EFL financial rules.
SOCCER
BBC

Everton v Brentford: Confirmed team news

Frank Lampard makes three changes to the Everton team that drew 0-0 against already-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road in midweek. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Jarrad Branthwaite all come into the side. Demarai Gray drops to the bench, with Fabian Delph and Michael Keane missing out altogether. Everton XI: Pickford,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kerr
Person
Jess Park
Person
Gareth Taylor
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Demi Stokes
Person
Emma Hayes
The Associated Press

Chiellini bids goodbye to Juve fans during draw with Lazio

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini bid goodbye to the Turin club’s fans during a 2-2 draw with Lazio in Serie A on Monday. After 17 seasons at Juventus, Chiellini recently announced he was leaving at the end of the season — likely for MLS in the United States — and this was the Bianconeri’s final home match of the campaign.
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stuttgart avoids relegation from Bundesliga with stoppage-time Wataru Endo goal

You couldn’t ask for more drama than the final day of the Bundesliga provided, with Stuttgart avoiding relegation thanks to a Wataru Endo goal deep into stoppage time. Stuttgart entered their final match of the year in 16th place, with American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side three points behind Hertha Berlin, who occupied the final safe spot. Nothing but a win, paired with a loss for Hertha, would do. By halftime, the cause seemed lost. While Sasa Kalajdic’s goal did see Stuttgart lead Koln, Hertha were up 1-0 over Borussia Dortmund. Things got even more dire in the 59th minute, as Anthony Modeste...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#League Cup#Women S Fa Cup#The Women#Wsl
ESPN

Lazio rally to draw with Juventus as Chiellini, Dybala bid farewell in Turin

A stoppage-time goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a dramatic 2-2 draw at Juventus in Serie A on Monday, a point that sealed the Rome club's spot in next season's Europa League and overshadowed farewells from Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala. Already assured of a fourth-placed finish this term, Juventus...
MLS
BBC

'I feel for Chelsea' - Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp tells BBC Two about his sides' FA Cup final win: "Outstanding, it was an incredible, intense game against Chelsea – they would have deserved it [the win] exactly the same way, like in the Carabao Cup – that’s how small the margins are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on squad atmosphere, Man City and Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Southampton on Tuesday. After 120 minutes against Chelsea on Saturday, Klopp says he does not know who will be available: "The process is not finished yet. We have to see who is able to help and make a lot of decisions. I can promise we will have a team that is ready to win at Southampton."
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Reuters

Leipzig hang on to last Champions League spot

BIELEFELD, Germany, May 14 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig scored in added time through Willi Orban to snatch a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and secure their Champions League berth with a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga as their opponents were relegated. Leipzig needed at least a point to...
UEFA
ESPN

Stuttgart clinch Bundesliga survival in dramatic fashion with late winner

Midfielder Wataru Endo scored in stoppage time for Stuttgart to clinch Bundesliga survival at Hertha Berlin's expense after a dramatic 2-1 win over Cologne in the final league match of the season on Saturday. Endo's 92nd-minute winner lifted Stuttgart ahead of Hertha on goal difference to set off scenes of...
MLS
BBC

Wheelchair Challenge Cup: Holders Leeds Rhinos to face Catalans Dragons in final

Venue: Allam Arena, Hull Date: Saturday, 25 June Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport platforms. Holders Leeds Rhinos will play first-time entrants Catalans Dragons in the Wheelchair Challenge Cup final on 25 June, after progressing through Saturday's qualifying event in Hull. Rhinos won all six of their round-robin...
RUGBY
CBS Sports

EFL Championship playoffs, schedule, scores: Huddersfield crush Luton's Premier League dreams with late winner

The richest prize in sport is tantalizingly within reach as three teams are still standing in the EFL Championship. Only one of Huddersfield, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest can join Fulham and Bournemouth in next season's Premier League; the battle to escape the playoffs is now well underway. The first spot in the final has been booked by Huddersfield with one of Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest joining them at Wembley on May 29.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

277K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy