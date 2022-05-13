ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia Fox Takes a Hike With an Edgy Twist in Leather Biker Jacket, Shorts & Nikes With Colton Underwood

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCWE4_0fd7wq0500

Julia Fox went hiking with friends and posted the affair on her Instagram story on Thursday.

Fox wore black Under Armour biker shorts that cut off at the mid-thigh with embroidered branding on the leg. The actress also wore a crisp white tee from SEKS over the shorts, the white in the top matching the logo.

You can never go wrong with a simple tee and biker shorts for outdoor activities, and it seems like Fox agrees. To keep warm, Fox had on a black leather jacket slung over the T-shirt, adding an edginess to the ensemble.

Biker shorts are usually a safe move for any sporty activities. They allow for movement and wick sweat while looking cool to boot. Paring the biker shorts with a leather biker jacket puts you on your way to athleisure done differently. Fox’s take on the style is very on-brand with her style history, mixing grungy and surprising elements that make the look even better.

Fox framed her face with cat-eye sunglasses with a rose gold frame; she amped the shine up with gold hoops and a ring.

For footwear, the “Hidden Gems” star opted for sneakers , a safe choice when hiking. The shoes are black Nikes, a classic style for a classic look. Nikes in every size , shape and colorway have always been a favorite among stars for their comfort, versatility and style. The classic shoe has stood the test of time, proving itself to be a shoe with longevity and staying power.

Fox was joined by “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood and a friend, with both matching her sporty style.

White sneakers aren’t your thing? Shop these black sneakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfBO1_0fd7wq0500

To Buy: Reebok ZigWild sneakers, $55 (was $110) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uMwdC_0fd7wq0500

To Buy: Sorel Kinetic Rnegd sneakers, $115 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyAZp_0fd7wq0500

To Buy: Steve Madden Maxima-R Sneakers, $100 .

See more of Fox’s outfits through the years.

Comments / 0

#The Shorts#Biker#Short Shorts#Shorts Nikes
