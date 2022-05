Conor Benn wants a big name on his burgeoning ledger, and he knows exactly whom he would like that to be. The hard punching, rising British welterweight recently has not been shy about his desire to swap punches with a credible 147-pound contender for this next bout, possibly in July. Benn is coming off a 2nd-round demolition job of Chris van Heerden last month in Manchester, England, the latest victim in a string of over-the-hill contenders Benn has blown out.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO