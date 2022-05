BRIDGEPORT, MI — A man is in police custody after allegedly ramming his car into a Michigan State Police Crime Lab barn, breaking in, and stealing a laptop. About 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, Bridgeport Township police officers responded to the MSP Forensic Laboratory at 6296 Dixie Highway after someone called 911 to report a driver was repeatedly ramming a silver car into a pole barn on the property.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO