Items in Bill Burke Park acquire graffiti earlier this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Newton man was arrested early Monday for throwing items from his 7th-story apartment window and threatening other residents. At about 7:15 Sunday night, Newton Police responded to Midtown Towers on 9th St., where there was a report of someone throwing items onto people below. Police has been at the apartment the two previous days to attempt contact with someone reported to be suicidal and breaking personal property. After making contact with the suspect Sunday evening, officers asked other residents to voluntarily evacuate or shelter in place.

