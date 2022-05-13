Teen who caused fatal crash on Beeline Highway gets 15 years in prison

A teenager who caused a fiery crash that killed four people on the Beeline Highway last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Christopher Garrett Jr. pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of vehicular homicide and one count of grand theft.

Under the terms of his plea deal, Garrett will serve 15 years in prison with credit for time served.

Judge Howard Coates had rejected an earlier proposal that would have resulted in a 10-year sentence for Garrett.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Garrett stole a 2019 Nissan Rogue from Rapids Water Park on July 30 and sped north on the Beeline Highway when it slammed into a Nissan Xtera traveling west at PGA Boulevard.

Four people were killed in a fiery crash that closed a stretch of the Beeline Highway in July 2021.

Two teenage girls riding with Garrett were killed, as were two people in the other vehicle.

One of the victims in the Xtera was Elizabeth Anderson, a longtime Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office employee and the mother of WPTV assistant chief engineer Tom Anderson .

Investigators said Garrett, who was 17 at the time , was speeding and driving without a license while under the influence of marijuana.