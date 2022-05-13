ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Boynton Beach driver reunited with good Samaritans

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wflx.com

Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach

Residents in a West Palm Beach neighborhood are now on edge after a rash of car burglaries overnight. Neighbors said they were awakened to their car windows smashed in and it was all caught on camera. Surveillance footage from outside one of the homes showed five men involved in the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Stuart carjacking suspect arrested in Daytona Beach

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A carjacking suspect's run from the law came to halt one mon the after the crime. Stuart Police said a task force arrested Jared Hutchins last Friday in Daytona Beach. He's a suspect in a carjacking at a Chase Bank on March 20. Hutchins is...
STUART, FL
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach Police warn of T-shirt scam

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is warning of another text scam in the community. According to BBPD, several residents are getting texts about t-shirts on sale from the department for $10 off, and present a link for potential victims to click. The department said...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samaritans#Accident#Royal Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Toddler Nearly Drowns In The Bridges, Rushed To Hospital Saturday Morning

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A toddler nearly drowned Saturday morning on Lost Creek Lane in Delray Beach. The street is in the community of “The Bridges.” Emergency sources with knowledge of the incident tell BocaNewsNow.com an 18-month-old was submerged under six inches of […] The article Toddler Nearly Drowns In The Bridges, Rushed To Hospital Saturday Morning appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Food truck explosion at Vero Seafood Festival

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach Police are on scene investigating an explosion of a food truck at the Seafood Festival on Saturday. One person was severely burned and has been flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando, according to Vero Beach Police. There were no other injuries reported.
VERO BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy