Boynton Beach driver reunited with good Samaritans

Intruder taken to hospital night before 'erratic' incident at Dreyfoos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man shot and killed by police after a violent and erratic encounter on the Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus spent hours of the previous night in the hospital for mental health concerns. Friends and former classmates continue to sound the alarm...
Hit-and-run driver struck and dragged motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Vaughn Wilson said a man nearly killed him in March in Deerfield Beach and deputies had yet to make an arrest on Monday. Wilson said he was riding his motorcycle when a man who was driving a gold sports utility vehicle struck him from behind along Southwest First Way.
At Least 4 Trucks Targeted By Burglars In West Palm Beach Overnight
The crooks bashed one window out of each truck to get to any valuables inside, but one victim says they only took some things while leaving others. All the victims are frustrated.
Police in Florida notified after man seen pumping gas into bed of pickup
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A Florida gas station employee called the police after they spotted a man with temporary Texas tags pumping gas into the back of his pickup instead of his vehicle. A Delray Beach police officer conducted a high-risk felony traffic stop on a white Chevy Silverado...
Multiple cars burglarized and vandalized in West Palm Beach
Residents in a West Palm Beach neighborhood are now on edge after a rash of car burglaries overnight. Neighbors said they were awakened to their car windows smashed in and it was all caught on camera. Surveillance footage from outside one of the homes showed five men involved in the...
Stuart carjacking suspect arrested in Daytona Beach
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A carjacking suspect's run from the law came to halt one mon the after the crime. Stuart Police said a task force arrested Jared Hutchins last Friday in Daytona Beach. He's a suspect in a carjacking at a Chase Bank on March 20. Hutchins is...
Friends say man killed at Dreyfoos School of the Arts needed help
Friends said Romen Phelps was a man struggling with mental illness and posed no danger to anyone.
Boynton Beach Police warn of T-shirt scam
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is warning of another text scam in the community. According to BBPD, several residents are getting texts about t-shirts on sale from the department for $10 off, and present a link for potential victims to click. The department said...
Treasure Coast air traffic controller shares how he helped hero pilot
The first person that a hero pilot came in contact with before landing last week at Palm Beach International Airport was based at the Treasure Coast International Airport in St. Lucie County.
Martin County making upgrades to alert system
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is making enhancements to its alert system to distribute timely information in the event of an emergency.
Family Devastated After 2-Month-Old Dies in Crash on Florida’s Turnpike – NBC 6 South Florida
A family was left devastated after losing their 2-month-old baby in a crash over the weekend on Florida’s Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade. The father, Zo, told NBC 6 over the phone on Monday that he hasn’t been able to look into funeral arrangements for his daughter, who he identified as Za’nylah.
Flipped over vehicle left behind following crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A major road in Pembroke Pines was shut down on Sunday following a violent crash. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the scene of the crash, which happened Sunday morning near the intersection of Pines Boulevard and 136th Avenue. A badly damaged red vehicle...
Toddler Nearly Drowns In The Bridges, Rushed To Hospital Saturday Morning
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A toddler nearly drowned Saturday morning on Lost Creek Lane in Delray Beach. The street is in the community of “The Bridges.” Emergency sources with knowledge of the incident tell BocaNewsNow.com an 18-month-old was submerged under six inches of […] The article Toddler Nearly Drowns In The Bridges, Rushed To Hospital Saturday Morning appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Port St. Lucie police revive cadet program to attract recruits
Police agencies, like many businesses, are struggling these days to fill open positions. However, the Port St. Lucie Police Department is reviving an old program to recruit new officers.
Man found shot in South Bay dies at hospital; PBSO detains suspected gunman
SOUTH BAY — A man died Monday following a shooting in South Bay, and investigators have "detained" the person who shot him, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. PBSO did not immediately identify the dead man or offer details on either the gunman or how the two people knew each other. ...
Police investigate vehicle break-ins at hotel parking lots
West Palm Beach police are investigating multiple vehicle break-ins over the weekend.
Man killed during West Palm high school rampage identified
The Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach was placed on lockdown after the driver of a van crashed through a gate at the school’s campus at around noon on Friday. According to West Palm Beach police, Romen Phelps, 33, of Palm Beach Gardens, collided...
Food truck explosion at Vero Seafood Festival
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vero Beach Police are on scene investigating an explosion of a food truck at the Seafood Festival on Saturday. One person was severely burned and has been flown to Arnold Palmer's Hospital Burn Unit in Orlando, according to Vero Beach Police. There were no other injuries reported.
1 Dead in fiery Florida plane crash
One person died Saturday afternoon after a plane crashed down just north of Miami in a fiery wreck, according to authorities.
Man fatally shot after climbing through window of home in Lauderhill, police say
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man was fatally shot late Sunday night after breaking into a home in Lauderhill, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, a man at the scene told...
