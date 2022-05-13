Detroit Zoo ending search for missing wallaby joey

The Detroit Zoo announced Friday morning it is ending the search for a missing wallaby joey that disappeared on Sunday.

"We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas," the zoo said in a statement. "We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive."

Last Friday, the zoo announced the arrival joey, believed to be around 5 or 6 months old. Officials say it was just starting to leave the pouch of its mother, 4-year-old red-necked wallaby Sprocket, for seconds at a time.

The team said one potential scenario was that an owl or a hawk was able to pick the joey up. Scott Carter, the zoo's chief life sciences officer, said another theory is that it was able to escape.

The joey was only the size of a small rabbit.

"We take solace in knowing that the mother wallaby, 4-year-old Sprocket, appears to be healthy and doing well. Animal care staff continues to provide her — and every animal at the Zoo — with the highest level of care," the zoo said.