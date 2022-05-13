ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Zoo ending search for missing wallaby joey

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0To2Nd_0fd7t2QZ00

The Detroit Zoo announced Friday morning it is ending the search for a missing wallaby joey that disappeared on Sunday.

"We have exhausted every resource at our disposal, spent dozens of hours reviewing all trail cam and security footage, and thoroughly searched the Zoo and surrounding areas," the zoo said in a statement. "We are heartbroken that nothing has revealed to us the location of this wallaby. At this point, after so many days away from the mother, we do not believe this joey could still be alive."

Last Friday, the zoo announced the arrival joey, believed to be around 5 or 6 months old. Officials say it was just starting to leave the pouch of its mother, 4-year-old red-necked wallaby Sprocket, for seconds at a time.

The team said one potential scenario was that an owl or a hawk was able to pick the joey up. Scott Carter, the zoo's chief life sciences officer, said another theory is that it was able to escape.

The joey was only the size of a small rabbit.

"We take solace in knowing that the mother wallaby, 4-year-old Sprocket, appears to be healthy and doing well. Animal care staff continues to provide her — and every animal at the Zoo — with the highest level of care," the zoo said.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified woman’s body found in trunk of burning car in Detroit

DETROIT – An unidentified woman’s body was found Sunday in the trunk of a car that was burning on Detroit’s east side. At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, a silver Ford Fusion was on fire on Lakepointe Street, near Warren Avenue and Alter Road, according to Detroit police. A woman’s body was found in the trunk of the car. She was deceased but her body was not burned, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

38-year-old Detroit woman missing after leaving home

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Tamika Carroll was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 11) on the 19400 block of Riopelle in Detroit. Officials say that she left her residence and did not return home. Police said she...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Red Necked Wallaby#Animal Care#The Detroit Zoo#Sprocket
UpNorthLive.com

Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge

DETROIT (AP) — A man walking on a footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game said he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed. Ely Hydes said the incident occurred May 9. But the bridge still was open for days until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
miheadlines.com

Detroit Police need help to Identify Suspects in Photos

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the community regarding a double non-fatal shooting. On Friday, May 13th, 2022, at approximately 11:54 p.m., in the area of Cadillac Square and Randolph, two groups of males exchanged words, then fired shots at each other. Two victims (a 17-year woman and a 22rd-year-old man), who happen to be walking by at the time of the incident were struck.
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy