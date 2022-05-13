ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

The Rolling Stones Finally Release Their Legendary ‘El Mocambo 1977’ Small-Club Concert: Album Review

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbGgO_0fd7t1Xq00

Click here to read the full article.

Like virtually every major rock act in the mid-1970s, the Rolling Stones had become bloated and overblown. After the generation-defining singles of the ‘60s and the stellar string of albums running from “Beggars Banquet” to “Exile on Main Street,” they’d eked out three comparatively uninspired sets that, due to Keith Richards’ formidable heroin addiction and its multiple accompanying legal problems, found Mick Jagger seeking musical foils in guitarist Mick Taylor and then guest keyboardist Billy Preston. Consequently, those albums — “Goat’s Head Soup,” “It’s Only Rock n’ Roll” and “Black and Blue,” the latter of which many fans consider a nadir in the band’s career — at times sounded more like fusiony rock or ‘70s funk than the Stones. Their concerts had suffered as well, with their 1975-’76 sets meandering toward the three-hour mark, loaded with subpar songs from the above albums and even a dozen-minute, de facto intermission set from Preston.

But if one thing can snap a band out of a daze, it’s the prospect of its guitarist, co-songwriter and musical cornerstone — Richards — facing many years in a Canadian prison on drug charges, which is exactly the circumstances under which this unusual and remarkable concert was recorded in March of 1977. Seeking to spice up a forthcoming live album with some clubbier tracks, the Stones had booked two shows at Toronto’s legendary, 300-capacity El Mocambo nightclub — and just days before, Richards and longtime paramour Anita Pallenberg were busted at the border with heroin. While ultimately a deal was reached and Richards received only a suspended sentence, that outcome was far in the future during these dramatic shows.

Musically, that make-or-break vibe was exacerbated by the recent rise of punk rock, which had placed bands like the Stones squarely in its sights, even though every punk rock band owed a huge debt to a group that more than any other had shaped the genre’s attitudes a dozen years earlier. But as they’ve showed time and time again, having their backs to the wall brings the best out of the Rolling Stones. The group — with Ron Wood having replaced Taylor on guitar in 1975 — hadn’t played live in several months and the first night was shaky. But by the second show, they’d shaken off the cobwebs and were in classic form.

Along with the stage show, the group’s setlist was downsized for the venue as well: Apart from several (i.e. too many) tracks from “Black and Blue,” the band went straight for the jugular, replacing most of their standard ballads or arena-sized epics like “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “Sympathy for the Devil” and “Midnight Rambler” with club-era from their very earliest days, like “Around and Around,” “Crackin’ Up,” “Route 66” an even Big Maceo Merriweather’s “Worried Life Blues,” many of which they’d rarely played in the previous dozen years if at all. As Richards says in the liner notes, “The minute I got onstage, it felt just like another Sunday gig at the Crawdaddy. It immediately felt the same…it was one of those weird things in Toronto. Everybody’s going around talking doom and disaster, and we’re up on stage at the El Mocambo, and we never felt better. I mean, we sounded great.”

He’s not joking: He and Wood had locked into the two-guitars-sounding-like-one tag team Richards had enjoyed with Brian Jones in the band’s early days; the eternally underrated Bill Wyman’s paradoxically low-key and flashy bass playing zooms and swoops; and Charlie Watts drives the band with the uptight laid-backness that is the foundation of their greatness. Jagger is not only in fine voice, he’s hilarious, telling his bandmates to “watch out for their bottoms” and continually baiting the critics, asking if they’ve had enough to drink. All of this is captured in pristine sound quality — that’s Richards’ guitar in the right channel and Wood in the left — even the weak, historic-interest-only songs from night one that are tacked onto the end.

The world’s greatest rock and roll band is surprisingly unspontaneous on stage — locking down a tour’s setlist after the first night or two and rarely deviating from it — but outlier shows like this one can find them comically confused: At one point, Wood says to Jagger, “Don’t let the audience hear, but what [song] are we doing?”

“I don’t know!” Jagger replies. “Keith keeps putting on guitars and taking them off again.” But then they break into a killer version of “Little Red Rooster,” a deep blues that is one of the greatest songs of their early catalog and an unlikely No. 1 single in the U.K. in 1964: Richards and Wood duel on slide guitars while Ian Stewart, a founding member of the band and longtime road manager, plays some dazzling blues piano.

In the months that followed these shows, Richards kicked heroin, took a clear-eyed look at his band and apparently thought, “Wot’s all this?” Preston and percussionist Ollie Brown were out, and although the group actually followed its funk-leaning proclivities with the even-less timeless disco of “Miss You,” their next album, “Some Girls,” was filled with a supercharged version of classic Stones rock and roll — incorporating both the energy of punk and the swing of dance music into a template that would see them through the rest of their long, long career.

One could argue, in the parlance of the era, that the concert captured here was the first day of the rest of the Stones’ lives — and 45 years later, you’re in that sweaty club with them.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
Variety

Travis Scott Performs Icy ‘Mafia’ at Billboard Music Awards in First Post-Astroworld TV Performance

Click here to read the full article. In his first televised performance since the Astroworld disaster last fall, Travis Scott performed his song “Mafia” on the Billboard Music Awards, on a polar-themed set reminiscent of “Game of Thrones.” The camera slowly zoomed in on him inside a cave-like room framed by a polar scene, wearing a fur-and-white outfit as he launched into the song surrounded by similarly garbed dancers. All of them lurched around fake bolders and ice slabs; the scene would suddenly lurch into a surreal, blurry black background like some parallel dimension. He performed a brief segment of a new...
MUSIC
Variety

Lil Keed, Young Stoner Life Rapper, Dies at 24

Click here to read the full article. Raqhid Jevon Render, who was known by his rapper stage name Lil Keed and was a frontrunner of Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records label, has died. He was 24 years old. Render’s death was confirmed by his label on Saturday morning. No other details regarding his death were immediately available. Lil Gotit, Render’s blood brother and fellow Atlanta rapper, shared the news on Instagram late Friday evening. Posting a photo of the two of them together, Lil Gotit wrote in his caption, “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Billy Preston
Person
Bill Wyman
Person
Mick Taylor
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Concert#Canadian
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Gave Ann-Margret A Code Name To Dodge Priscilla

After first meeting Ann-Margret in 1963, Elvis Presley was drawn to the actress. Not so long after their first meeting, the duo had a romantic love affair that lasted for over a year. However, there was a stumbling block in their romantic relationship – Priscilla Presley, whom Elvis was with. Priscilla had been living with Elvis for a while and had promised to marry her. However, his focus changed after he met Ann-Margret.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

62K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy