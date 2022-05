Yesterday's image showcasing the supermassive black hole in the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way, owes its existence to human ingenuity - and to our old friend, the CPU. Achieved thanks to a five-year partnership and research between the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) array, the Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) and NSF’s Open Science Grid. The image of Sagittarius A* (pronounced A-star) and its trapped light reignites the dreams and wonder of our universe. All of this is a cool 27,000 light-years from Earth, and shows an image of a black hole that's so supermassive it's estimated to be four million times more massive than the sun.

