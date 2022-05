Less than 24 hours before the much-publicized River Bank Run in Grand Rapids, fourth-and fifth-graders at Pine Street Elementary did their annual mile run/walk Friday afternoon around the school and nearby streets in Wayland. The event was launched by former Principal David Britten, himself a running enthusiast, who later became schools superintendent for Wyoming Godfrey Lee Schools before retiring. He posted on Facebook that he still has fond memories of the event, the school and particularly the students.

