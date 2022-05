AUSTIN, Texas — The city still needs more than 500 lifeguards to open all 34 city pools this summer and some lifeguards believe this shortage can be fixed by higher pay. The lack of lifeguards has already had an impact on the year-round pools that are open. Since March, Barton Springs has been closed Mondays and Wednesdays due to the shortage while Deep Eddy’s shallow end has been closed weekdays for the same reason.

