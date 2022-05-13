AMU Reports Electric Bill Phone Scam

(Atlantic) Atlantic Municipal Utilities says a common telephone scam is going on in the Atlantic area again. Scammers are calling local individuals and requesting immediate payment for a past due electric bill. If payment is not made immediately, they claim your electric service will be disconnected.

AMU only calls customers during regular office hours 7:00 am to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and allows customers at least 24 hours to pay their accounts during regular office hours.

If customers have any questions at all about a suspicious call about your utility service, immediately hang up and call AMU directly.