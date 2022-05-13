ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

AMU Reports Electric Bill Phone Scam

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic Municipal Utilities says a common telephone scam is going on in the Atlantic area again. Scammers are calling local individuals and requesting immediate payment for a past due electric bill. If payment is not made immediately, they claim your electric service will be disconnected.

AMU only calls customers during regular office hours 7:00 am to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and allows customers at least 24 hours to pay their accounts during regular office hours.

If customers have any questions at all about a suspicious call about your utility service, immediately hang up and call AMU directly.

Western Iowa Today

Trooper McCreedy Talks Window Tint Law

(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy discussed window tints during KSOM Radio’s Trooper Tips program with Frank Rizzo. Trooper McCreedy points to a recent project in Guthrie County where law enforcement served seven or eight citations for illegal window tints. In Iowa,...
ATLANTIC, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Jefferson Adults Arrested for Drugs

Two Jefferson adults were arrested following an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Jefferson Police Department following a traffic stop on January 17th. During the stop, the officer knew that the passenger, 21-year-old Makelia Brown was involved in distributing marijuana with 18-year-old Harvick Beals. The officer asked Brown if she would give consent to the officer searching her apartment.
JEFFERSON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested Kameron Myers, 26, of Glenwood, on Saturday on a Pottawattamie County warrant. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety. Glenwood Police also arrested Myles Longcor, 34, of Henderson, today (Monday) for Violation of a No Contact Order. No bond was set until Longcor is seen by a Magistrate Judge.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stormy Crawford, 40, of Fontanelle, following a traffic stop on May 8th for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd Offense. Crawford was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond. The...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body of Missing Boater Found in Marion County

(Marshalltown, IA) — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized in central Iowa has been found on the Des Moines River. The body of 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax was recovered just before Seven a.m. Saturday near the Bennington boat ramp, according to Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt. Dittmer went missing after the boat he was on capsized on Lake Red Rock on May Seventh. Authorities say Dittmer and two other people were onboard a boat that was attempting to help the occupants of another boat that had become stranded after running out of gas. The other individuals involved in the incident were reported uninjured and safe, according to the sheriff’s office.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Weekend Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Kenny Joe Cunningham of Greenfield on Friday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Cunningham with Assault. Officers transported Cunningham to the Union County Jail and released him later on a $300 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Henderson man arrested in Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- A Henderson man faces charges following his arrest in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 34-year-old Myles Longcor Monday morning. Longcor was arrested on a charge of violation of a no contact order. He was taken to the Mills County Jail on no bond pending further...
GLENWOOD, IA
kjan.com

Arrest made in vehicle stolen from Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The pursuit of a vehicle allegedly stolen from the area of 10th and Linn Streets, ended in a collision and an arrest Saturday morning. According to Atlantic Police, one person was taken Into custody in front of 406 Linn Street, when a silver Dodge Caliber they were driving, collided with another vehicle near the curb at that location. The Caliber had Woodbury County plates.
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs awarded federal grant for hazardous site clean up

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs is one of 265 communities across the country that has been selected for federal grant money to clean up a contaminated property. The Environmental Protection Agency Monday announced that Council Bluffs has received $500,000 through the Brownfields program included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The money will be used to help clean up the former Reliance Battery Factory at 813 22nd Avenue. The factory closed in 2019 and a 2020 study found elevated levels of lead and arsenic in the soil, as well as other contaminants.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
theperrynews.com

Vehicle flips on Iowa Highway 141 near T Avenue Sunday

A vehicle overturned in the eastbound lanes of Iowa Highway 141 Sunday night, skidding on its top to a stop and slowing traffic on the state highway. The condition of the occupants of the vehicle is unknown at this hour. At least one person was transported by Dallas County EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa businesses eye Granger for expansion

GRANGER, Iowa — On Friday, Granger City administrator Kirk Bjorland surveyed the land where the town's first major grocery store is set to be built. "We're excited the city of Granger will be doing some expanding," he said. This expansion could give the city of about 2,000 people a...
GRANGER, IA
WOWT

Omaha student dropped off at wrong stop

Tears were flowing as eight students with disabilities received their diplomas Friday. There was an impressive memorial in the metro Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration is hosting a three-day road show with drone experts. Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide. Updated: 7 hours ago. An elementary school counselor is dead...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Transportation continues to be a Challenge

(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says school transportation continues to challenge the district. Barber says they are searching for people to obtain bus driving licenses., particularly for those days when there is a lot of demand for transportation. “We’re having conversations on how to get more drivers to meet our transportation needs,” said Barber. “The last thing we want to do is tell people no. We’re getting to a point when it’s’ getting critical.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

