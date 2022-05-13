ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, OK

VetsFest celebrating Oklahoma veterans in Piedmont

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 3 days ago

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – It may not be the Fourth of July, but a local organization is working to honor Oklahoma veterans this weekend in Piedmont.

Visitors are encouraged to head to Piedmont on Saturday, May 14 to celebrate VetsFest 2022.

From 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., organizers say there will be live bands, food trucks, and veteran-owned vendors at the event.

Between bands, guests will hear from local veterans and Medal of Honor recipients.

VetsFest 2022 is free and open to the public.

The event will be held at 240 Edmond Rd. NW in Piedmont, on the north side of the Piedmont High School football stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

