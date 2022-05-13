ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$27 for an Airport Beer?! NY Port Authority Says Enough is Enough

By Will Phillips
 3 days ago
The New York Port Authority wants to put an end to overpriced beers at the airport. Astronomical prices at airports are nothing new, but it's gotten way out of hand. A study found that patrons at various eateries inside LaGuardia airport were charged $23 to $27 for a "seasonal beer." $27...

#Laguardia Airport#Beer#Ny Port Authority#The Aviation Department#The Port Authority
