Missouri State

Missouri Bill protects doctors who prescribe 2 controversial drugs

By The Associated Press
KMOV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill passed this week by Missouri lawmakers would prohibit medical licensing board from disciplining doctors who prescribe the off-label...

www.kmov.com

Comments / 32

Not True
3d ago

My mother had severe Covid and the doctor told me she was going to die. I asked him to give her hydroxychloroquine because we have nothing to lose if you already said she is going to die. The doctor ordered hydroxychloroquine and my mother is alive and well. The only thing that was killing her was a six day stay at the hospital with poor care I brought her home and took care of her was zero protection. My father slept in the same bed with her was zero protection and did not get Covid either. So hydroxychloroquine saved her life with zero side effects.

Reply(8)
17
Spider45
3d ago

The ivermectin actually has been used in Africa and India for decades, but while it has the same name it is not what vets give to horses or cows. In Africa it is given only twice a year for a specific "worn" that people get from the rivers and attacks the vision.

Reply(2)
4
Ron Missey
3d ago

I was seriously ill with covid. All the symptoms. I have a history of upper respiratory problems and figured I wouldn't make it. my doctor prescribed Ivermectin. within 24 hours I felt noticibly better. Three days later I had no symptoms and hardly knew i'd been ill. I'm a month away from turning 74. I believe that thousands could have been saved if there was any money in prescribing Ivermectin. I am passing this on in the hope that someone may be saved from suffering or death because Covid will be with us forever.

Reply(2)
5
