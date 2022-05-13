ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughes County, OK

DEA: Oklahoma police chief arrested for dealing meth

By Ryan Love
 3 days ago
Law enforcement arrested an Oklahoma police chief on Thursday who they say had been using and selling methamphetamine in Hughes County.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested Calvin Police Chief Joe Don Chitwood after serving a search warrant at his home in Wetumka where they found small amounts of meth. OBN spokesman Mark Woodward said their investigation began in mid-April.

“Meth is the leading killer among drug-related deaths in Oklahoma," said OBN Director Donnie Anderson. "And for a peace officer to be responsible for putting more meth on the streets is a disgrace to the proud men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens from the deadly consequences of substance abuse."

Chitwood is facing charges for the distribution of meth.

“Dealers of illegal drugs come in many forms," said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas. "Chief Chitwood used his authority to push drugs in Oklahoma disregarding the inherent harm they cause. DEA and our law enforcement partners will hold drug dealers accountable no matter who they are.”

