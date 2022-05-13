ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmare, ND

Flooding on County Road west of Kenmare

By Joe Skurzewski
KFYR-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Ward County Road 1, west of Kenmare on the Des Lacs...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Minot refunds passholder fees for parking ramp use during blizzard

MINOT, N.D. – Magic City officials are refunding money to parking ramp members for the time that they were open and free to the public. During the recent blizzard conditions, the parking ramp gates were left open to the public. This was meant to make things easier for people...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Minot police looking for kids wearing bike helmets — to reward them

While on patrol this summer, Minot police officers will be on the lookout for kids wearing helmets. When they find them, they’ll reward them with a “citation” good for a small Dairy Queen ice cream cone. It’s part of AAA’s “I Got Caught” statewide campaign, an effort to encourage young people to wear a helmet […]
MINOT, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ward County, ND
City
Kenmare, ND
City
Des Lacs, ND
Ward County, ND
Government
KX News

Three North Dakota schools have each won a new fitness center through DON’T QUIT! campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum and National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) Chairman Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld today announced the three North Dakota schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multimillion-dollar DON’T QUIT! campaign has named Jim Hill Middle School in Minot, Rolla School in […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
BEULAH, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Kmot
KX News

Missing Beulah man’s body found in Knife River

UPDATE 05/13/22: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Schaeffer family deal with funeral costs for their son. The Tyler Schaeffer Memorial Fund is an account set up at Union State Bank in Beulah. Since the page went up on Thursday, over $10,800 has been donated so far. The goal of the […]
BEULAH, ND
KFYR-TV

5k run planned to help local diabetes patients

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of children diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is on the rise. Now, a medical center in Williston is raising money to help families afford expensive supplies. Reigan Burch is your typical second-grader. The tooth fairy makes trips to her home and she loves playing...
BISMARCK, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Bottineau, Burke, Foster, Kidder, McHenry, McLean, Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kxnet.com

Horse dies after being caught in sinkhole

Wednesday morning, a horse was caught in a sinkhole, and unfortunately, did not survive. The sinkhole was near Minot by the Gassman Coulee Trestle. The Minot Rural Fire Department and the Ward County Sheriff’s Department responded to the situation. A veterinarian was at the sinkhole to help, but the...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Name, mascot input needed for new Minot high school

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is reaching out to the community once again for feedback on a name for the new high school on Minot’s north hill. They’re asking the community to vote on a few options. The mascot ideas for the new high...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Jury trials canceled as pair pleads guilty for involvement in death of Watford City man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two felony jury trials have been canceled for a pair accused in the shooting death of a Watford City man. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (also known as Oscar Ortiz) were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July before Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The couple was arrested two days later in Minnesota.
WATFORD CITY, ND
kxnet.com

Business Beat: New Mexican food truck opens in Minot

New to Minot, Maria Ramona’s Mexican Food truck offers authentic Mexican food. On its menu, you can find street tacos, homemade tortilla chips, and queso. The business was named after owner Michael Zepeda’s grandmother. “I learned all my recipes from my grandmother,” he said. “That’s her right there...
MINOT, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy