Flooding on County Road west of Kenmare

MINOT, N.D. – Magic City officials are refunding money to parking ramp members for the time that they were open and free to the public. During the recent blizzard conditions, the parking ramp gates were left open to the public. This was meant to make things easier for people...
While on patrol this summer, Minot police officers will be on the lookout for kids wearing helmets. When they find them, they’ll reward them with a “citation” good for a small Dairy Queen ice cream cone. It’s part of AAA’s “I Got Caught” statewide campaign, an effort to encourage young people to wear a helmet […]
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The City of Williston continues to dive into the unmanned aerial drone industry, as the Economic Development Department announced the hiring of a Grand Forks-based firm to conduct a study on their opportunities. They are awarding a 90-day contract to Infinity Development Partners, who worked on...
MINOT, N.D. – Tax Increment Financing is coming back to the Ward County Commission on Tuesday. The decision could determine whether or not the M building in downtown Minot can be renovated. Without the project it may need to be torn down. The County was the only entity to...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Gov. Doug Burgum and National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) Chairman Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld today announced the three North Dakota schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multimillion-dollar DON’T QUIT! campaign has named Jim Hill Middle School in Minot, Rolla School in […]
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers face uncertainty every year. They plant in hopes of making a profit, but they can’t control the weather, and input costs are often out of their control as well. With fertilizer prices hitting record highs this year, some are considering changing their planting plans.
UPDATE 05/13/22: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Schaeffer family deal with funeral costs for their son. The Tyler Schaeffer Memorial Fund is an account set up at Union State Bank in Beulah. Since the page went up on Thursday, over $10,800 has been donated so far. The goal of the […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents want to keep their kids and pets safe as they walk down the street or play in the park. But when situations like dog bites occur, solutions can often hound the victim, pet owner and community. Last month a child was attacked by a loose...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The number of children diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes is on the rise. Now, a medical center in Williston is raising money to help families afford expensive supplies. Reigan Burch is your typical second-grader. The tooth fairy makes trips to her home and she loves playing...
Effective: 2022-05-13 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Secure loose objects so they do not blow around in the strong winds. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Foster; Kidder; McHenry; McLean; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wednesday morning, a horse was caught in a sinkhole, and unfortunately, did not survive. The sinkhole was near Minot by the Gassman Coulee Trestle. The Minot Rural Fire Department and the Ward County Sheriff’s Department responded to the situation. A veterinarian was at the sinkhole to help, but the...
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is reaching out to the community once again for feedback on a name for the new high school on Minot’s north hill. They’re asking the community to vote on a few options. The mascot ideas for the new high...
MINOT, N.D. – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a new business in the Magic City has opened their doors to help those who may struggle with certain conditions. For Robert Skarhus, nothing seemed to work for his anxiety and depression until he found Ascend Wellness. “By the...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two felony jury trials have been canceled for a pair accused in the shooting death of a Watford City man. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (also known as Oscar Ortiz) were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July before Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The couple was arrested two days later in Minnesota.
MINOT, N.D. UPDATE: 8 p.m.: A shocking twist of events this afternoon as Bradley Morales, the man on trial for the 2017 stabbing death of Sharmaine Leake, a Minot mother of three, changed his plea to guilty. “I’m pleading guilty today so that I can be known now that I...
Two spring snowstorms were just too much for power companies across western North Dakota. But perhaps the hardest hit was the Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative headquartered in Williston. “We serve a little over 18,000 services, so yeah it was pretty catastrophic,” said Chris Brostuen, MWEC manager of Public Relations.
New to Minot, Maria Ramona’s Mexican Food truck offers authentic Mexican food. On its menu, you can find street tacos, homemade tortilla chips, and queso. The business was named after owner Michael Zepeda’s grandmother. “I learned all my recipes from my grandmother,” he said. “That’s her right there...
MINOT, N.D. – Caden Dauphanais’ coaches say he has, “some dog in him.”. It’s a distinct swagger. “There’s a certain mentality that we talk about, that dog mentality. I think Caden definitely has that in his game,” said Josh Will, a senior at Bishop Ryan.
